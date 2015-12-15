Dubai, United Arab Emirates–(Newsfile Corp. – February 10, 2023) – Blockchain Life in Dubai will bring crypto executives, investors, government officials, and more together. The Event will feature a global expo of Web3 firms, startup pitches, and luxury yacht trip. The event will start on February 27 and end on February 28.

Figure 1: The 10th edition of Blockchain Life 2023 is Set to Take Place on Dubai this February

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8865/154307_2409089f7456ab8b_002full.jpg

Over 100 leading industry companies will present their recent updates, innovative products and exclusive offers in the exhibition area.

“The cream” of the crypto world will perform on the Forum stage with professional market analytics. Top speakers are key figures, setting trends in crypto and giving out insider information, among them:

Yat Siu – Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, Founder and CEO of Outblaze

Sergei Khitrov – Founder of Listing.Help and Blockchain Life

Ben Zhou – Co-founder and CEO of Bybit

Dr. Marwan Alzarouni – CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center

Gracy Chen – Managing Director of Bitget

To help visitors find who they need among 4000 participants, Blockchain Life updated its own smart app – Networking 2.0.

The culmination of the forum is the Legendary AfterParty, which takes place on the luxury yacht LOTUS – VIP attendees and speakers will spend 4 hours networking.

For more information, visit this website: https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/#tickets-row

Media Contact

Name :- Aglaya Sidikhina

Email Id :- [email protected]

Website :- https://blockchain-life.com/asia/en/

PR Partner:

ZEXPRWIRE

[email protected]

https://zexprwire.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154307