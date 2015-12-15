The Largo Group Achieves 60% Growth In 2022

Boston, Massachusetts–(Newsfile Corp. – February 26, 2023) – The Largo Group, an accounting firm specializing in assisting restaurant and hospitality business owners, achieved its highest growth in client acquisition for 2022.

Largo Group’s Founder and CPA Anne Gannon attributes the unprecedented growth amidst rising costs and labor shortages to her group’s drive to help and wealth of experience.

“We are more than a typical accounting firm for business owners. Our goal is to help the restaurant and hospitality industry thrive by building long-term, sustainable growth,” said Gannon.

Gannon’s team of experienced accountants and industry experts has over 30 years of operational experience with well-known companies. By creating their own accounting model, they have proven to be a difference-maker that has helped over 95% of their clients survive Covid-related shutdowns in the US.

The Largo Group created its Bookkeeping Service for clients to use weekly, providing faster and more direct accounting services in menu planning, purchasing, and other restaurant operations. Seeing personalized weekly reports and detailed analyses have sped up the process of making sound decisions for their business’ clients.

In addition to personalized reports, the business offers Coaching Calls during which an operations expert discusses budgets, forecasts, labor, and cashflow matters with clients. It also provides a Tax Incentive program.

“Our clients are motivated by their success and want to learn how to be better owners. They are typically driven by numbers, so we help them take control of the things they can control in their business, such as labor, expenses, and internal operations,” said Gannon.

The Largo Group has become a go-to resource for many restaurant owners nationwide throughout the pandemic by providing the tools and guidance to make real-time business decisions.

About The Largo Group

The Largo Group was founded by Anne Gannon in 2016 and takes pride in offering a methodical approach to accounting and tax services for restaurant owners and hospitality businesses in the United States. Its team comprises experienced accountants and industry experts with over 30 years of operational experience for well-known companies. After helping over 130 companies, particularly during COVID-19, The Largo Group continues to reach more with its Weekly Bookkeeping Service and other products and services.

