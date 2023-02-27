The UK’s Largest Crypto and Blockchain Conference Will Be Hosted by Teklip in London

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – February 11, 2023) – After 4 years of its successful events chain despite the bear market, the Blockchain Economy Summit’s 6th edition is scheduled for February 27-28, to be held in London, UK. This major crypto event in the UK will host more than 3,000 attendees from 65 countries. As one of the main financial centres of the world, London is now also going to serve as a global hub for the crypto industry. This is precisely why London was chosen to be one of the primary locations for the international Blockchain Economy Summit series.

Figure 1: London is going to host the Largest Crypto and Blockchain Conference

After 3 years of their continuous partnerships with the Blockchain Economy Summit, this year OKX announced its Exclusive Title Sponsorship for all Blockchain Economy Events of 2023, including the upcoming London Summit. It is important to note that OKX was the first transparent cryptocurrency exchange to release proof of its reserves and the exchange is now available in more than 192 countries.

Among the notable names of the Blockchain Economy London Summit Speakers are:

Dr. Lisa Cameron – the Member of UK Parliament, Chair of the Crypto and Digital Asset APPG

Lennix Lai – Managing Director, Financial Market at OKX

Lex Sokolin – Head Economist at Consensys

Delphine Forma – Compliance Manager at BitMex

Pieter Vanhove – Program Manager Security & Governance Azure Database Platform at Microsoft

Daniel Antcliff – Head of Operations at Gate.io

Michela Silvestri – Institutional Business Development, Huobi Global

Adrian Zduńczyk – Chartered Market Technician, Founder of The Birb Nest

Fred Zhou – Lead Solution Architect at Alibaba Cloud Intelligence Europe

David Palmer – Business Blockchain Lead at Vodafone

Prashant Malik – Senior Technology Lead, Digital Assets at HSBC

Konstantinos Adamos – Senior Legal Counsel at Revolut

and many others. A full list of the Event speakers is available here.

This highly anticipated Blockchain Event will be hosted by BBC, Sky, and Bloomberg’s Financial Commentator Victoria Scholar. Key aspects of the industry such as: Investing in Cryptocurrencies; Trading techniques in bear markets; De-Fi; Crypto Exchanges and regulations to protect user funds; Regulation of virtual assets/cryptocurrencies worldwide and in the UK; Bitcoin; Blockchain Gaming; Web 3; Tokenization; Institutional Adoption of Blockchain technologies; Importance of NFTs; The New Reality with Metaverse; AI will be discussed on the Conference stage for 2 days.

Alongside the conference, the event also offers extensive networking opportunities, 1:1 meetings with institutionalized organizations; VIP meetings, and the NFT Gallery where visitors can enjoy all the beauty of contemporary digital arts.

Date: February 27-28, 2023

Venue: Magazine London

