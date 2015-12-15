TheMathCompany Features in Everest Group’s Analytics and AI Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

Inclusion reflects deep advanced analytics, Al, and data engineering capabilities

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—TheMathCompany, Illinois-headquartered leading global data analytics and engineering firm, announced that it has emerged as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s Analytics and AI Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022. The company was also conferred a Star Performer title for demonstrating the most improvement over time on the PEAK Matrix®.

According to the assessment, one of TheMathCompany’s strengths lie in its IP-first approach with built-in IP, Co.dx, providing solutions for specific domains such as promotion, price, and marketing. This report was conducted via multiple interactions with leading analytics and Al services specialists, client reference checks, and an ongoing analysis of the analytics and Al services market.

Anuj Krishna, Co-founder & Chief Product Officer, TheMathCompany, said, “Enterprises are seeking partners that enable their analytics & AI programs to be more self-sufficient. TheMathCompany’s hybrid consulting approach combines the capabilities of Co.dx with our deep expertise to address pressing gaps in conventional models. Everest Group’s recognition inspires us further to help every enterprise with its big decisions.”

Vishal Gupta, Vice President, Everest Group, said, “TheMathCompany’s strong technical expertise and an IP-led approach – with its proprietary AI/ML platform Co.dx – has helped cater to ever changing enterprise needs.” He added, “Strong account management, customer centricity, and investments in talent have helped TheMathCompany achieve significant growth and emerge as a Major Contender and a Star Performer in Everest Group’s Analytics and AI Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.”

Based in Illinois, TheMathCompany was founded in 2016 by industry leaders, Sayandeb Banerjee, Aditya Kumbakonam, and Anuj Krishna. The company has more than 50 Fortune 500 companies as clients across industry verticals like consumer-packaged goods, retail, pharma, automotive, technology, and manufacturing industries in the US, UK, and EU. Its proprietary flagship platform Co.dx helps businesses solve problems through low-code, custom artificial intelligence applications. With a team comprising scientists, data engineers, visualization experts, consumption specialists as well as analysts and consultants, TheMathCompany goes beyond what traditional consultancies, pure-play service providers, and information technology services providers offer in terms of data insights to solve specific problems for companies.

In 2022, the company raised USD 50 million in a funding round led by Brighton Park Capital, an investment firm specializing in software, information services, and technology-enabled services.

