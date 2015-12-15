Theratechnologies to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

MONTREAL, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) (“Theratechnologies”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 ended November 30, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

The conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on February 28, 2023, to discuss the results and recent business updates. The call will be hosted by Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer. Joining Mr. Lévesque on the call will be other members of the management team, including Chief Financial Officer Philippe Dubuc, Chief Medical Officer Christian Marsolais, and Chief Commercial Officer John Leasure, who will be available to answer questions from participants following prepared remarks.

Participants are encouraged to join the call at least ten minutes in advance to secure access.

Conference call dial-in and replay information is below:

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION Conference Call Date: February 28, 2023 Conference Call Time: 8:30 AM ET North America Dial-in: 1- 877-513-4119 International Dial-in: 1- 412-902-6615 Access Code: 2102918 CONFERENCE CALL REPLAY North America Dial-in: 1- 877-344-7529 International Dial-in: 1- 412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 3648244 Replay End Date March 07, 2023

The live conference call will be accessible via webcast at:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/urf63wqf

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company’s website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Investor Inquiries:

Elif McDonald

Senior Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

1-438-315-8563

Media Inquiries:

Julie Schneiderman

Senior Director, Communications and Corporate Affaires

[email protected]

1 514 336-7800