Therma Bright Reports on Progress of Inretio’s Novel Clot Removal Device for Stroke Treatment

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 23, 2023) – Therma Bright Inc. (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (“Therma” or the “Company”), developer and partner in a range of leading edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies, is pleased to provide an update on its partnership with Inretio Inc. (“Inretio”), a leading Israeli medical device startup developing a novel clot removal device for use in treating ischemic stroke patients.

Inretio recently announced promising results for its PREVA™ mechanical thrombectomy device for ischemic stroke treatment. The device has been undergoing a Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) animal study, at the Shamir Medical Center’s Research Unit, which is world renowned for its innovation research in Israel. The study is progressing as planned, demonstrating the PREVA™ device’s ability to remove 100% of a blood clot in 85% of the cases.

The results of the GLP study are a positive sign for the device’s future development and potential regulatory approval and commercialization. The study is expected to be completed during the second quarter of 2023, at which point Inretio plans to submit the data, as well as mechanical verification and validation (V&V) testing data, to the Israeli Ministry of Health for Clinical Trial clearance in humans, which will be a significant milestone towards commercialization.

“We are thrilled with the progress of our PREVA™ device and the positive results we’ve seen in the GLP study,” said Raviv Vine, CEO of Inretio. “Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a device that could make a meaningful difference in the treatment of ischemic stroke, and we believe that these results bring us one step closer to achieving that goal.”

Current mechanical solutions are based on stents that open inside the clot without aspiration, often resulting in fragmentation of the clot, which can lead to the creation of new blockages downstream and cause secondary damage to the brain tissue. Even a minor reduction and blood flow during the procedure can have a significant impact on the patient’s future quality of life.

The PREVA™ device is designed to mechanically remove blood clots in the brain, which is a critical factor in the treatment of ischemic stroke. It is the first and only protective clot retriever that uses a distal basket. The device’s unique PREVA™ basket “ensnares” the clot, encapsulating it and protecting the brain from any sub-clots breaking off during the thrombectomy procedure. This ensures the complete removal of the clot and its fragments, leading to more successful revascularization of the brain which can prevent further damage and complications and potentially improve patient outcomes.

“We are very pleased about the progress of the GLP study and share Inretio’s excitement around the potential this life saving ischemic stroke treatment technology can bring to the marketplace,” shared Rob Fia, CEO of Therma Bright. “According to the CDC, every 40 seconds in the U.S. alone someone suffers from a stroke, and every 3.5 minutes someone dies. 1 This is a serious medical issue and one that Inretio, in partnership with Therma Bright, looks to address with the PREVA™ device.”

About Inretio

Inretio was born out of the need for improving stroke care and reducing thrombectomy complications. Inretio has set itself the goal of reducing stroke’s burden and patients’ suffering, by being a leader in the neurovascular field, and bringing value to physicians with simple, yet innovative solutions. For further information, go to http://www.inretio.co.il.

About Therma Bright Inc.

Therma Bright, is a developer and partner in a range of leading edge, proprietary diagnostic and medical device technologies focused on providing consumers and medical professionals with quality, innovative solutions that address some of today’s most important medical and healthcare challenges. Therma Bright is the developer of the smart-enabled AcuVid™ COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Saliva Test, currently undergoing regulatory review. Therma Bright Inc. trades on the TSXV (TSXV: THRM) (OTCQB: TBRIF) (FSE: JNX). Visit: www.thermabright.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

