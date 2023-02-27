Tianjin Port Group, Tianjin Port Development and Tianjin Port Co Visit to and promotion activities in Singapore and Hong Kong bear fruitful results
In Singapore, Tianjin Port Group and the Group visited Hapag-lloyd (Singapore) Pte Ltd., Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd., PSA International, Pacific International Lines (PTE) Ltd. and COSCO-PSA Terminal, etc. to explore in-depth and comprehensive cooperation in the future, seizing together the opportunities of RCEP trade development, seeking complementary edges, sharing experience, and joining hands to open a new chapter of high-quality development for the port and shipping industry.
While in Hong Kong, Tianjin Port Group and the Group visited Orient Overseas Container Line Co., Ltd., ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. and COSCO Shipping Port Co., Ltd. to deepen synergistic port and shipping sectors development, with the hope of encouraging all parties to capture opportunities, make full use of their advantages, and strengthen cooperation in areas such as port operation management, logistics channel construction, and shipping network, thereby better facilitate domestic and international dual circulation, so as to provide stronger support to the high-quality development of the regional economy and society .
On the trip, Tianjin Port Group and PSA International signed a memorandum of strategic cooperation, and strategic cooperation framework agreements were signed with China Merchants Port Group Co., Ltd. and COSCO Shipping Port Co., Ltd respectively. Underlining these endeavors is the hope of, through cooperation, promoting development of green energy, smart ports, and construction of international shipping centers, logistics supply chain, among others by Tianjin Port Group and its subsidiaries.
The Group sees in its visit to Singapore and Hong Kong opportunities to explore more aspects of cooperation and joint development. Our hope is for the different regions to complement each other’s strengths and explore cooperation in a more solid and in wider scope.
