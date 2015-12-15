Tierra500 Announces Acceptance of Cryptocurrency Payments

San Francisco, California–(Newsfile Corp. – February 7, 2023) – Tierra500, a leading online trading platform, is proud to announce the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments on its platform. Tierra500 recognizes the growing demand for digital currencies. With this new payment option, clients can now deposit and withdraw funds in a secure and efficient manner.

Tierra500 is a relatively new player in the online trading space but has quickly established itself as one of the fastest-growing projects in the industry. With its state-of-the-art mobile platform, diverse product offering, and extensive educational resources, Tierra500 has impressed retail and institutional investors alike. The platform’s proprietary order routing technology enables fast trade executions, and its powerful mobile app offers robust tools and functionality for a fulfilling trading experience.

The Tierra500 mobile app is a standout feature, offering an integrated trading platform with user-friendly tools and functions. Clients have access to customizable menus, portfolio analyses, price alerts, multi-leg options, charts, real-time data streaming, screeners, calculators, research, trade idea generators, and news. The app is also designed with security in mind, featuring biometric authentication and encryption to protect clients’ account information and trades.

In addition to its mobile app, Tierra500 offers a variety of trading instruments, a large selection of educational resources, and efficient trade execution. The platform supports mobile and web-based versions, and clients can sign up through either platform, with a similar sign-up process. With zero account minimums, clients can test the platform for up to 90 days without depositing funds.

“We are committed to providing our clients with the best trading experience, and this new payment option is just one of the many ways we are accomplishing this goal,” said Orhan Kamber, CEO of Tierra500. “By accepting cryptocurrency payments, we are staying ahead of the curve and providing our clients with an efficient way to trade.”

Tierra500 is not yet available in some countries and its adaptability is somewhat limited. However, the platform is constantly evolving and expanding, and the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments is just one of the many exciting developments to come.

About Tierra500

Tierra500 is a leading online trading platform, offering state-of-the-art mobile and web-based trading platforms, diverse trading instruments, and educational resources. With its proprietary order routing technology, efficient trade execution, and powerful mobile app, Tierra500 is committed to providing its clients with the best trading experience.

Contact:

Orhan Kamber

TIERRA GROUP Ltd

[email protected]

Tierra500

85 Great Portland street, First Floor, London, W1W 7LT Great Britain

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/153925