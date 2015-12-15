True Storage, Store Space Team up on Third-Party Management Deal

WINTER GARDEN, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–True Storage and Store Space Self Storage announced a third-party management agreement for a new storage property serving the greater Enfield and East Windsor, Connecticut, region. Located at 10 Prospect Hill Terrace in East Windsor, the storage facility opened on Jan. 24.

The renovated 51,383-NRSF facility is comprised of 585 climate-controlled storage units. The facility, adjacent to local retailers and restaurants, was the site of a former discount retailer. Units range from 5 ft. by 5 ft. (25 sq. ft.) up to 11 ft. by 20 ft. (220 sq. ft.) with many sizes in between. The building includes 24-hour interior and exterior video surveillance, security access to the unit, and high-end finishes throughout.

“We saw the need for climate-controlled storage in the East Windsor/Enfield community and are excited to deliver a fully climate-controlled facility in the area to serve local businesses and individuals,” said Chris Lewis, Director of Architecture & Design for True Storage. “Converting the former Burlington Coat Factory has allowed us to revitalize a vacant piece of real estate and enhance the visual appeal of the area amidst the retail neighbors. Both Enfield and East Windsor were a pleasure to work with through our approval and permitting process.”

It is the second property in the True Storage portfolio to be managed by Store Space, with a third property scheduled for late Q1 or early Q2 of 2023.

“True Storage is well-known for their high-quality conversions and ground-up projects, which fit in nicely with the Store Space brand,” said Rob Moreno, VP of Business Development. “We look forward to building a long-term partnership with True that will be mutually beneficial for both operations.”

Store Space’s third-party management program includes full branding, day-to-day operations, call center support, marketing, and technology solutions. Store Space, whose motto is Storage That Cares, is proud to partner with True Storage, which supports a wide range of endeavors and charitable causes in the communities it serves.

“We began our relationship with True Storage in 2022, with the Store Space located at 2324 Sagamore Parkway South in Lafayette, Indiana,” said Frank Forcier, Director of Third Party Management for Store Space. “We are excited to have this property come into our portfolio, along with another property joining us in Columbus, GA in a just a few weeks.”

About True Storage

True Storage, a national self-storage developer, produces premium Class A storage space through conversions and ground-up construction. Through partnerships with national self-storage companies, the facilities are managed and operated, meeting customer and community expectations for quality and service. For more information visit, truestorage.com.

About Store Space

Based in Winter Garden, Florida, the Store Space family of companies owns, operates and third-party manages more than 100 self-storage properties in 20 states. Store Space fuels growth and value with its experience-driven operations, state-of-the-art proprietary platforms, and strategic digital marketing programs. If you have an acquisition opportunity or would like to discuss third-party management, contact us at [email protected], or visit us at www.storespace.com.

