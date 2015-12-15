TrueFort Appoints Scott Schneider Chief Revenue Officer

Microsegmentation Technology Leader Taps Former BitSight Executive to Lead Sales Organization

WEEHAWKEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Applicationprotection—TrueFort, the lateral movement protection company, today announced the appointment of Scott Schneider as Chief Revenue Officer. Scott brings more than 20 years of experience as a senior sales executive to TrueFort. He joins the company from BitSight, and has held senior leadership positions with VisibleRisk, CyberGRX, SecurityScorecard, and Lookingglass Cyber Security Solutions.

“Scott is a proven technology sales leader who has successfully helped scale several cyber security startups to market leadership positions,” said Sameer Malhotra, CEO of TrueFort. “His domain knowledge, world-class team building skills and go-to-market expertise will help TrueFort accelerate our growth among the Fortune 500.”

Scott joined TrueFort from cyber security ratings vendor BitSight where he served as vice president, CRO for the Risk Division following the company’s acquisition of VisibleRisk. Previously, Scott helped grow CyberGRX from zero to a leadership position in the global market for third-party cyber risk management software. Earlier he was vice president of sales for SecurityScorecard and threat intelligence vendor Lookingglass Cyber Security Solutions.

“Visibility into application environments, whether on-premises or in the cloud, is a blindspot for large organizations that holds the key for detecting and preventing lateral movement attacks,” said Scott Schneider. “TrueFort has developed a powerful solution that analyzes application behavior to identify out-of-bounds activity and enables customers to enforce microsegmentation policies to prevent attacks from becoming breaches. There is a large, untapped market opportunity for TrueFort’s technology.”

About TrueFort

TrueFort puts you in control of lateral movement across the data center and cloud. The TrueFort Cloud extends protection beyond network activity by shutting down the abuse of service accounts. Founded by former IT executives from Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, leading global enterprises trust TrueFort to deliver unmatched application environment discovery and microsegmentation for both identity and activity. For more information visit https://truefort.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

