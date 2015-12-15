Two Hands Announces Debt Settlement

Mississauga, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 22, 2023) – Two Hands Corporation. (CSE: TWOH) (“Two Hands” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce it has settled an aggregate of $366,196.27 of indebtedness to certain creditors of the Company through the issuance of 7,323,924 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Common Shares“) at a price of $0.05 per Common Share (the “Debt Settlement“). The Common Shares issued pursuant to the debt settlement are subject to a four-month hold period and completion of the transaction remains subject to final acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Debt Settlement constituted a “related party transaction” as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Securityholders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101“), as an insider of the Company received an aggregate of 7,323,924 Common Shares. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(g) and 5.7(1)(e) of MI 61-101, as the Company is in financial difficulty and the transaction is designed to improve the financial position of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Debt Settlement, which the Company deems reasonable.

About the Company

The Company is focused exclusively on the grocery market through three on-demand branches of its grocery businesses: gocart.city, Grocery Originals, and Cuore Food Services. All three of such branches of the Company’s business share industry standard warehouse storage space and inventory. The Company’s inventory is updated continuously and generally consists of produce, meats, pantry items, bakery & pastry goods, gluten-free goods, and organic items, acquired from various different suppliers in Canada and internationally, with whom the Company and its principals have cultivated long-term relationships.

For further information please contact:

Nadav Elituv, Chief Executive Officer at (416) 357-0399 or [email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements“) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “will”, “estimates”, “believes”, “intends”, “expects” and similar expressions, which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning: the commencement of trading of the Company’s Common Shares on the CSE.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in respect thereof as at the date of this press release regarding, among other things: the Company completing its next financing.

Although the Company believes the expectations and material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these expectations, factors and assumptions will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: changes in general economic, competitive, business, political and social conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the impact of competitive entities and pricing; the ability to access various sources of debt and equity capital on favourable terms; changes in applicable laws and regulations and costs associated therewith; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities and costs associated therewith; technology and cyber security risks; natural catastrophes; and certain other risks detailed in the Company’s final prospectus dated April 21, 2022, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

This list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

