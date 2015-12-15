Ultimovacs to Present at Cowen Healthcare Conference

Oslo, February 27, 2023: Ultimovacs ASA (“Ultimovacs”) (OSE ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology leader in novel immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines, announces today that Carlos de Sousa, Chief Executive Officer and Jens Bjørheim, Chief Medical Officer, will present Ultimovacs at the Cowen Healthcare Conference on Monday, March 6 at 2:50 PM (EST). A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company website.  

Cowen’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference is taking place March 6 – 8, 2023, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA.  The conference incorporates presentations, fireside chats and innovative panel discussions hosted by members of the Cowen research team that focus on various aspects of the healthcare industry. 

About Ultimovacs 

Ultimovacs is a clinical-stage biotechnology leader developing novel immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines to treat a broad range of cancer types. Ultimovacs’ lead universal cancer vaccine candidate, UV1, targets human telomerase (hTERT), present in 85-90% of cancers in all stages of tumor growth. By directing the immune system to hTERT antigens, UV1 drives CD4 helper T cells to the tumor to activate an immune system cascade and increase anti-tumor responses. With a broad Phase II program in five cancer indications enrolling more than 650 patients in Europe, the US and Australia, Ultimovacs aims to clinically demonstrate UV1’s impact in multiple cancer types, in combination with other immunotherapies, for patients with unmet needs. Ultimovacs’ second technology approach, the proprietary Tetanus-Epitope-Targeting (TET) platform, combines tumor-specific peptides and a tetanus-based adjuvant in the same molecule.   

 

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact: 

Carlos de Sousa, CEO  
Email: carlos[email protected]  
Phone: +47 908 92507  

Anne Worsøe, Head of IR & Communication 
Email: [email protected] 
Phone: +47 906 86815 

Mary-Ann Chang, LifeSci Advisors 
Email: [email protected] 
Phone: +44 7483 284 853 

 

This non-regulatory stock exchange announcement was published by Anne Worsøe, Head of IR at Ultimovacs ASA, on February 27, 2023 at 08:00CET. 

 

 

