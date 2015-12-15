USD Partners Announces Amendment to Existing Revolving Credit Agreement

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On January 31, 2023, USD Partners LP (the “Partnership”) and USD Terminals Canada ULC, an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Partnership (together with the Partnership, the “Borrowers”), and the subsidiary guarantors party thereto, entered into an amendment (the “Amendment”) to the Borrowers’ existing revolving credit agreement, dated as of November 2, 2018 (the “Credit Agreement”).

Among other things, the Amendment provides the Partnership with relief from compliance with the Credit Agreement’s maximum consolidated leverage ratio and minimum consolidated interest coverage ratio through the Credit Agreement’s current maturity date, as management works to obtain renewals, extensions or replacements of agreements that expired during 2022 and those that are set to expire this year. Management continues to see positive momentum around the Partnership’s re-contracting negotiations. Additional details regarding the Amendment are included in the Partnership’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 6, 2023.

“As always, we appreciate the support of our strong and diverse bank group in closing this amendment to our credit facility,” said Adam Altsuler, the Partnership’s Chief Financial Officer. “This amendment will allow us to further manage our liquidity and balance sheet as we progress through this re-contracting phase in 2023.”

About USD Partners LP

USD Partners LP is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2014 by US Development Group, LLC (“USD”) to acquire, develop and operate midstream infrastructure and complementary logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels and other energy-related products. The Partnership generates substantially all of its operating cash flows from multi-year, take-or-pay contracts with primarily investment grade customers, including major integrated oil companies, refiners and marketers. The Partnership’s principal assets include a network of crude oil terminals that facilitate the transportation of heavy crude oil from Western Canada to key demand centers across North America. The Partnership’s operations include railcar loading and unloading, storage and blending in on-site tanks, inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, truck transloading, as well as other related logistics services. In addition, the Partnership provides customers with leased railcars and fleet services to facilitate the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels by rail.

USD, which owns the general partner of USD Partners LP, is engaged in designing, developing, owning, and managing large-scale multi-modal logistics centers and energy-related infrastructure across North America. USD’s solutions create flexible market access for customers in significant growth areas and key demand centers, including Western Canada, the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico. Among other projects, USD is currently pursuing the development of a premier energy logistics terminal on the Houston Ship Channel with capacity for substantial tank storage, multiple docks (including barge and deepwater), inbound and outbound pipeline connectivity, as well as a rail terminal with unit train capabilities. For additional information, please visit texasdeepwater.com. Information on websites referenced in this release is not part of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including statements with respect to the ability of the Partnership to achieve contract extensions, new customer agreements and expansions, and the terms and timing of such extensions, new customer agreements and expansions, if at all; industry conditions and outlook; and volumes at, and demand for, the Partnership’s terminals. Words and phrases such as “expect,” “plan,” “intent,” “believes,” “will,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “future” and similar expressions are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements relating to the Partnership are based on management’s expectations, estimates and projections about the Partnership, its interests and the energy industry in general on the date this press release was issued. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include crude oil production levels, Canadian storage utilization levels, our ability to continue as a going concern, the impact of world health events, epidemics and pandemics, changes in general economic conditions and commodity prices, the Partnership’s ability to renew, extend or replace customer agreements on favorable terms, if at all, the Partnership’s ability and election to pay any cash distributions to its unitholders, and the Partnership’s ability comply with the terms of its senior secured credit facility and obtain any necessary waivers thereunder, as well as those factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Partnership’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Partnership’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (many of which may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the volatility in demand for and prices of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids). The Partnership is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

