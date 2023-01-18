VALNEVA Declaration of shares and voting rights – January 31, 2023

Company name: VALNEVA
Registered office: 6 rue Alain Bombard, 44800 Saint-Herblain (France)
Regulated market of Euronext Paris – Compartment A

Declaration date: February 3, 2023

Number of shares
composing the share capital of Valneva		 Total number of voting rights including suspended voting rights* Description of the change Date on which this change was recognized Total number of voting rights excluding suspended voting rights**
 

138,346,968

ordinary shares with a par value of €0.15 each


 160,952,293 Double voting rights granted on 18,611 ordinary shares

 

Sale of 200 shares with double voting rights

 Between January 8 & January 29, 2023

 

January 18, 2023

 160,827,971

  

___________________________

* Theoretical voting rights. This number is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.
** Net (or exercisable at a General Meeting) voting rights.

