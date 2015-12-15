Versa Networks Awarded TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence Award for its Industry-Leading SASE Solution

Versa SASE Honored as the Only Complete Unified SASE Offering Tightly Integrating Zero Trust Network Access with Secure SD-WAN, Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker, and Network Firewalling

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SASE–Versa Networks, the recognized leader of single-vendor Unified Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), today announced that its SASE has won the Zero Trust Security Excellence Award, presented by TMCnet, a global integrated media company. The award recognizes the leaders and pioneers in the industry, as well as the best and the brightest providers, offering the most innovation, effective solutions.

“Versa SASE continues to be recognized as the leader with a significant number of industry accolades already in 2023, and we are proud to win the Zero Trust Security Excellence Award for the most complete SASE integration offering Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), a critical requirement for customers,” said Kumar Mehta, Co-founder and Chief Development Officer for Versa Networks. “Organizations need more than just security, and Versa SASE delivers unique integration of the most comprehensive range of networking along with security SASE services – including ZTNA.”

ZTNA is a key functionality of Versa SASE, which can be delivered as Product or Service or Hybrid, supports both Agent as well Agentless connectivity, and provides in-line visibility and control. It supports advanced features such as support for multiple identity providers, machine authentication, continuous posture and context check, support for multiple device ecosystems, distributed policy enforcement, and inspection of session flows for inappropriate sensitive-data handling, malware and unusual behaviors. Versa delivers SASE services such as Secure SD-WAN, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Cloud Network Firewall, Unified Threat Management (UTM) including Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), ZTNA, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Remote Browser Isolation (RBI), and User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA). Versa’s single-vendor Unified SASE platform goes above and beyond management console automation integration by providing the ability to integrate networks, points of presence, policy definitions, application definitions, agent logic, and data lakes.

“It gives me great pleasure to honor the recipients of the TMCnet Zero Trust Security Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “The award recognizes solutions providers championing the ‘Trust nothing, verify everything’ mantra of a Zero Trust approach to security at a time when businesses are facing more complex and frequent threats than ever. The TMCnet Team is thoroughly impressed and congratulates the recipients.”

Versa simplifies how enterprises protect and connect their users, devices and sites to workloads and applications anywhere, anytime. As the leader in SASE, the fastest growing category in cybersecurity, Versa is the only company delivering a differentiated Unified SASE architecture that converges security and networking to ensure an improved security posture, enhanced user-to-application experience, and operational efficiency. Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated and named Versa as one of the vendors delivering single-vendor SASE. Also, KuppingerCole Analysts AG named Versa a leader in every evaluation category in its recent SASE Integration Suites Leadership Compass report. In addition, Frost & Sullivan honored Versa with its SASE Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Versa’s industry-leading SASE solution. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its industry report; while 650 Group recognized Versa as the market share leader for both Deployed SASE and Enabled SD-WAN. Finally, the CIO CHOICE 2023 Honor and Recognition program distinguished Versa SASE as the Most Trusted Brand by CIOs for SASE.

About TMC



TMC celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2022. Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Its in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through custom lead generation programs, it provides clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, it bolsters brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, it offers comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow it on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet

About Versa Networks



Versa Networks, the leader in single-vendor Unified SASE platforms, delivers AI/ML-powered SSE and SD-WAN solutions. The platform provides networking and security with true multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites and millions of users trust Versa with their mission critical networks and security. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, BlackRock Inc., Silicon Valley Bank, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

Versa Networks, VOS, the Versa logo, and Versa Titan are or may be registered trademarks of Versa Networks, Inc.

Contacts

Dan Spalding



[email protected]

(408) 960-9297