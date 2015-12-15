VEscape Labs Announces the Launch of a Full Suite of Technical Development and Advisory Services for Accelerating Cloud Initiatives

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VEscape Labs announces the launch of its full suite of technical development and advisory services designed to turbo-charge strategic cloud initiatives. The firm offers comprehensive cloud advisory, development, data engineering, and analytics & AI services designed to help companies accelerate results from cloud initiatives.

By partnering with VEscape Labs, companies scale faster with less risk. VEscape Labs provides high-performing, turnkey crews that ramp quickly and think big, helping clients scale fast, accelerate delivery, and reach new heights. The firm reduces risk by offering the best nearshore talent with advantages in time zone, language, and culture.

“VEscape Labs is a strategic enabler of rapid growth and results – both for our people and the firms we serve,” said Sergio Martinez, founder of VEscape Labs. “We have a unique people-first approach and we’re dedicated to developing top technical talent from unconventional sources. We seek out underrepresented areas across Mexico and Latin America to create economic opportunity and drive growth in underdeveloped regions.”

The experienced team of leaders at VEscape Labs offers a unique development opportunity for technical talent with a combination of continuous learning, mentorship, and interesting work experiences.

The firm values people from diverse backgrounds that love to build new things, think differently, and never stop learning. The strong culture and values at VEscape Labs encourage long-term commitment, which means more stability and better results for our clients.

About

VEscape Labs is a technical development firm specialized in cloud technologies. We spark rapid growth and acceleration of strategic cloud initiatives, with the deep expertise and boundary-pushing innovation to turbo-charge development teams. We are a magnet and incubator for top talent, offering comprehensive training programs, a unique hands-on mentorship structure, and an entrepreneurial culture. Learn more at www.vescapelabs.com.

