VideaHealth Perio Assist Receives FDA Clearance, Elevating Patient Care

AI-powered image analysis tool expedites oral health analysis and measures radiographic signs of periodontal disease

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VideaHealth, the trusted dental artificial intelligence (AI) platform, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued 510(k) clearance for Videa Perio Assist, its AI-powered interproximal bone level measurement tool for periodontal disease assessment. With Videa Perio Assist, dentists and hygienists can easily measure interproximal bone level changes over time for patients 12 and older, resulting in faster and more accurate treatment recommendations and improved patient outcomes.

“Videa Perio Assist has been a game-changer for our hygienists and dentists as it helps them more effectively identify signs of periodontal disease,” said Marlene Kacy, Director of Hygiene at 42 North Dental. “VideaHealth not only empowers our team to make better treatment recommendations, but also its intuitive visualizations make it very easy for us to educate patients and explain our findings to them.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 50% of adults over age 30 have periodontal disease, which can contribute to other chronic conditions like diabetes, respiratory and heart disease. Interproximal radiographic bone level (RBL) is a valuable supplement in diagnosing periodontal disease alongside traditional periodontal probing. However, factors such as reader experience, or systemic conditions can often affect the accuracy of periodontal probing measurements. The use of RBL, powered by Videa Perio Assist AI algorithms, lets dental clinicians quickly and accurately supplement and support their periodontal probing findings, thereby aiding in the early identification of some systemic diseases.

Videa Perio Assist also helps dentists and hygienists clearly communicate findings with patients in a highly engaging and visual presentation format. This lets patients better understand what’s happening and why treatment is necessary to help reverse and stop deterioration.

“Since our inception, we’ve worked directly with dentists and DSOs to understand how AI can elevate care and move the dental industry forward. Periodontal disease has consistently been mentioned as a top concern, in part because of the challenges with interpreting its signs,” said Florian Hillen, founder and CEO, VideaHealth. “Videa Perio Assist enables a more comprehensive and proactive approach to assessing interproximal RBL and monitoring periodontal disease.”

Videa Perio Assist is part of the VideaHealth dental AI platform Videa Assist. VideaHealth’s dental AI platform contains FDA-cleared medical algorithms that improve the detection of common dental diseases and foster stronger patient communication and higher case acceptance rates. Videa Assist is already used by leading dental support organizations (DSOs) like Heartland Dental and 42 North. Its technology seamlessly integrates with leading practice management systems, including Henry Schein One’s Dentrix, increasing access to thousands of dental practices across the nation.

About VideaHealth



VideaHealth is the dental AI platform trusted by the world’s leading DSOs and dental clinicians. Rooted in AI research conducted at Harvard and MIT, VideaHealth’s FDA-cleared dental AI technology is clinically proven to improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment plans, enabling dentists to consistently deliver better patient care. Focused on driving clinical excellence, VideaHealth has the largest and most diverse data set in the market, which strengthens clinical decision-making abilities and patient relationships. Backed by leading venture capital firms Spark Capital, Zetta Venture Partners and Pillar VC, VideaHealth is headquartered in Boston. For more information, visit https://www.videa.ai.

Contacts

Media

Caroline Curran



[email protected]