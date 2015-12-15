Vincent Forte Elected Chairman of the Board of Front Porch Communities and Services

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vincent Forte, a passionate advocate for service to others, has been elected chairman of the board of directors of Front Porch Communities and Services. He replaces outgoing chair Deborah Proctor who remains a member of the board.





Forte served as chairman of the board of Covia Communities for the nearly seven years immediately prior to its 2021 merger with Front Porch. With that coming together, Front Porch became one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit senior living providers with 19 senior living and 32 affordable housing communities, programs serving 10,000 people across the country and 3,000 employees.

“I have long believed that aging should be a positive experience which is why I am so proud of the quality of programs, services and living experiences that Front Porch offers to our residents,” said Forte. “Front Porch helps seniors get the most out of life and I am excited about the incredible opportunities that await as Americans continue to age and the need for mission-driven organizations like Front Porch becomes more and more pronounced.”

In addition to his service to Front Porch, Forte previously served as director of finance and administration for the Edgewood Center for Children and Families, a San Francisco-based organization providing behavioral health services to at risk and abused children and their families. Forte is also chairman of the Alta Bates Summit Philanthropy Board in Berkeley, a position he has held for the past seven years and a member of the Pension and Investment Committee for Sutter Health for the last 17 years. Throughout his nearly four-decade career Forte has also served as a vice president at Goldman Sachs, chief executive officer at Q Step Technologies, and chief administrative officer at the East Bay Zoological Society (Oakland Zoo), in addition to providing various consulting and volunteer service to Stanford University.

Forte holds an MBA degree from Stanford Graduate School of Business, a master’s degree in health administration from Stanford Medical School and a bachelor’s degree in humanities studies from The Johns Hopkins University. His extensive community service commitment includes (among others) serving as a board member of the not-for-profit Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation, the Stanford Alumni Consulting Team that volunteer their time to consult to non-profits, the Catherine McAuley Housing Foundation and the Johns Hopkins Alumni Association of Northern California.

About Front Porch

Front Porch is a dynamic not-for-profit organization, dedicated to empowering individuals to live connected and fulfilled lives through community and innovation. In support of this vision, Front Porch provides quality, accessible and affordable human services to approximately 7,500 residents in 19 senior living and 32 affordable housing communities. Other programs and services connect more than 10,000 participants throughout the country. Front Porch Communities and Services holds an “A” rating from Fitch Ratings and an “A-” rating from S&P Global (Standard & Poor’s), making it one of only two not-for-profit senior living organizations in the country with an “A” category ratings from both agencies. Learn more at frontporch.net.

