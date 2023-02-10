Vistin Pharma ASA: Invitation to Q4 2022 conference call

Oslo, Norway, 10 February 2023

Vistin Pharma ASA will release its fourth quarter and preliminary 2022 results on Friday 17th of February 2023. Vistin Pharma will host a conference call for all shareholders and interested parties at the same day; Friday 17th of February at 08:30 CET. There will be a Q&A session following the management discussion.

The conference call will be held in English.

The fourth quarter conference call will be available via web and audio through the following access points:

Webcast:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cuz2jc4e

Telephone conference (online registration):
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI68307a0a256a4fd8b13cef5199b3578c

For further information, please contact:

Alexander Karlsen
CFO
+47 97053621
[email protected]

About Vistin Pharma | www.vistin.com

Vistin Pharma is a Norwegian pharmaceutical company producing Metformin Hydrochloride (API). The Metformin is also available as Direct Compressible lubricated granules. As a solely dedicated European Metformin producer, Vistin Pharma is a wellpositioned supplier to leading pharmaceutical companies. Vistin Pharma is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and has highly qualified employees and a dedicated manufacturing facility in Kragerø.

