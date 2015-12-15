Viz.ai Collaborates with Johns Hopkins to Expedite Patient Enrollment in Brain Injury Trial

Using VizTM RECRUIT software, recruitment happens in real-time, around-the-clock, accelerating treatment development for patients with intracerebral hemorrhage

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Viz.ai, the leader in AI-powered disease detection and care coordination, today announced a collaboration with BIOS Clinical Trials Coordinating Center (BIOS CTTC) at Johns Hopkins University, to expedite patient enrollment for the National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded Biomarker and Edema Attenuation in IntraCerebral Hemorrhage (BEACH) study1.

With this partnership, BEACH research teams will have access to Viz.ai’s clinical trial acceleration platform, Viz™ RECRUIT software, which has demonstrated a 3X2 acceleration in clinical trial enrollment. Viz.ai’s cloud-based technology broadens the recruitment funnel in both size and diversity by identifying patients at trial-eligible hospitals. Viz RECRUIT identifies trial-eligible patients by scanning patient images in real-time, allowing for around-the-clock automatic identification of potential study subjects with notifications sent to research teams.

“By incorporating Viz RECRUIT software into the BEACH trial, we’re enabling more patients with intracerebral hemorrhage to get access to novel treatments like MW189,” said Dr. Daniel Hanley, Co-PI of the BEACH trial at Johns Hopkins University. “Success for the development of novel treatments like this is dependent upon increased enrollment in clinical trials, which in turn opens the door for larger trials of MW189 in acute CNS injury and age-related dementias.”

The BEACH trial is studying the safety and tolerability of MW189, a small molecule, developed by Co-PI, Dr. Linda Van Eldik from the University of Kentucky. It selectively attenuates injury- and disease-induced proinflammatory cytokine overproduction in patients with intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH). A key design element is the early identification and treatment of eligible and consented participants in the first day of presentation. There is currently no approved treatment for ICH, a condition that results in high rates of mortality and long-term disability.

Specifically, for the BEACH study, Viz RECRUIT will:

Automatically identify patients with suspected ICH, with trial inclusion volumetric assessment criteria between 10mL and 60mL

Notify members of the research and BIOS CTCC teams of trial candidates via Viz.ai’s HIPAA-compliant web- and phone-based app that facilitates image viewing, communication and coordination

“Clinical trial enrollment is often a bottleneck when it comes to developing novel therapies,” said Jayme Strauss, chief clinical officer at Viz.ai. “Viz RECRUIT software is designed to speed up clinical trial enrollment and promote diversity in clinical trials by identifying more eligible participants. Together, with Johns Hopkins, we have an exciting opportunity to increase access to the BEACH trial and help to enhance neurologic recovery and outcomes for patients.”

To learn more about Viz RECRUIT software, visit https://www.viz.ai/life-sciences/clinical-trials.

About Viz.ai, Inc.

Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care, covering more than 200 million lives across 1,300+ hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz Platform is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients with a particular disease, informs critical decisions at the point of care, optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by clinical data, the Viz Platform delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information visit viz.ai.

About BIOS CTCC

BIOS Clinical Trials Coordinating Center is an academic research organization within the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Department of Neurology. Its focus is to provide multicenter management to clinical trials evaluating therapeutic, preventive, and diagnostic interventions. BIOS CTCC is disease-agnostic with unique expertise in the coordination and management of trials investigating rare diseases and disorders, acute neurologic ICU conditions, rehabilitation, pain management, and functional outcomes.

