VYNE Therapeutics Announces Reverse Stock Split

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock at a ratio of 1-for-18. The reverse stock split was previously approved by stockholders at the Special Meeting of Stockholders on January 12, 2023.

The reverse stock split will become effective after market close on Friday, February 10, 2023 and shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Monday, February 13, 2023. VYNE’s common stock will continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol VYNE. The reverse stock split is intended to enable VYNE to regain compliance with the $1.00 minimum bid price required for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The new CUSIP number for VYNE’s common stock following the reverse stock split will be 92941V 308.

At a special meeting of stockholders held on January 12, 2023, VYNE’s stockholders approved a reverse stock split of VYNE’s common stock through an amendment to its Certificate of Incorporation at a ratio of not less than 1-for-10 and not more than 1-for-25, with such ratio to be determined by the Board of Directors. Additional information regarding the reverse stock split approved by stockholders can be found in VYNE’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 25, 2022.

At the effective time of the reverse stock split, every 18 shares of VYNE’s issued and outstanding common stock will be converted automatically into one issued and outstanding share of common stock without any change in the par value per share. Stockholders holding shares through a brokerage account will have their shares automatically adjusted to reflect the 1-for-18 reverse stock split.

The reverse stock split will affect all stockholders uniformly and will not alter any stockholder’s percentage interest in the Company’s equity, except to the extent that the reverse stock split would result in a stockholder owning a fractional share. Any fractional share of a stockholder resulting from the reverse stock split will receive a proportional cash payment in lieu of receiving a fractional share as no fractional shares will be issued from the reverse stock split. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of shares of VYNE’s common stock outstanding from 58,533,691 shares to approximately 3,251,871 shares, subject to adjustment to give effect to the treatment of any fractional shares that stockholders would have received in the reverse stock split. Proportional adjustments will be made to the number of shares of VYNE’s common stock issuable upon exercise or conversion of VYNE’s equity awards and warrants, as well as the applicable exercise price. Stockholders who hold their shares in book-entry form or in “street name” (through a broker, bank or other holder of record) will not be required to take any action but should direct any questions concerning the reverse stock split to their broker; all other stockholders may direct questions to the Company’s transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC. toll-free at (800) 937-5449 or at (718) 921-8124.

About VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

VYNE’s mission is to improve the lives of patients by developing proprietary, innovative and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The Company’s unique and proprietary bromodomain & extra-terminal (BET) domain platform includes lead programs VYN201 (pan-BETi) and VYN202 (selective-BETi), and access to a library of small molecule BET inhibitors for the potential treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions licensed from Tay Therapeutics Limited.

For more information about VYNE Therapeutics Inc. or its product candidates, visit www.vynetherapeutics.com. VYNE may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor VYNE’s website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, public conference calls and webcasts.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding VYNE’s ability to regain compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing rules, and other statements regarding the future expectations, plans and prospects of VYNE. All statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are based on VYNE’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: VYNE’s ability to successfully develop its product candidates; the timing of commencement of future non-clinical studies and clinical trials; VYNE’s ability to enroll patients and successfully progress, complete and receive favorable results in, clinical trials for its product candidates; VYNE’s ability to exercise its exclusive option with respect to an oral BET inhibitor candidate pursuant to the terms of the option agreement with Tay Therapeutics Limited; VYNE’s intentions and its ability to obtain additional funding, either through equity or debt financing transactions or collaboration arrangements; disruptions related to COVID-19 or another pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of a contagious disease, on the ability of VYNE’s suppliers to manufacture and provide materials for VYNE’s product candidates, initiating and retaining patients in clinical trials, operating results, liquidity and financial condition; the regulatory approval process for VYNE’s product candidates, including any delay or failure in obtaining requisite approvals; the potential market size of treatments for any diseases and market adoption of products, if approved or cleared for commercial use, by physicians and patients; developments and projections relating to competitors and the pharmaceuticals industry, including competing drugs and therapies; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals or clearances for product candidates; VYNE’s ability to comply with various regulations applicable to its business, including Nasdaq continued listing rules; VYNE’s ability to create intellectual property and the scope of protection it is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its product candidates, including the projected terms of patent protection; risks that any of VYNE’s patents may be held to be narrowed, invalid or unenforceable or one or more of VYNE’s patent applications may not be granted and potential competitors may also seek to design around VYNE’s granted patents or patent applications; the timing, costs or results of litigation, including litigation to protect its intellectual property; VYNE’s ability to successfully challenge intellectual property claimed by others; estimates of VYNE’s expenses, capital requirements, its needs for additional financing and its ability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms or at all; VYNE’s ability to attract and retain key scientific or management personnel; VYNE’s defense of any litigation that may be initiated against it; VYNE’s expectations regarding licensing, business transactions and strategic operations; VYNE’s future financial performance and liquidity; and volatility in VYNE’s stock price may result in rapid and substantial increases or decreases in the stock price that may or may not be related to the Company’s operating performance or prospects. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause VYNE’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled “Risk Factors” in VYNE’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, VYNE’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in VYNE’s subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although VYNE believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they speak only as of the date of this announcement and VYNE undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Investor Relations:

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-355-2395

[email protected]

Tyler Zeronda

VYNE Therapeutics Inc.

908-458-9106

[email protected]