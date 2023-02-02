WEGE Secures Project to Construct Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs Office Complex at IKN

JAKARTA, Feb 2, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – PT Wijaya Karya Bangunan Gedung Tbk (WEGE) has secured another project at the new capital city (Ibu Kota Negara, IKN) in East Kalimantan to construct the office complex for the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs (Kementerian Koordinator Kemaritiman dan Investasi, Kemenkomarves). The project was valued at Rp745 billion. WEGE has previously secured a project to construct modular buildings to house construction workers at IKN, and its progress has reached 94%.

A highlight of the eight storey Kemenkomarves office is it features integrated Smart and Green Building concept.

Another highlight is that the construction of the Kemenkomarves Office will implement Building Information Modelling (BIM) technology. The Kemenkomarves Office is located at Sepaku, Penajam Paser Utara and will not be far from the IKN Presidential Office.

WEGE’s scope of work in this project is design-build construction with a completion period of 660 working days. The Kemenkomarves office complex will cover an area of 24,274 square metres.

WEGE Carries Out Groundbreaking of BMKG State College that Applies Smart and Green Building Concept

WEGE held a groundbreaking ceremony of the Lecture and Laboratory Building (Centre of Excellence) for the departments of Meteorology, Climatology, Geophysics, and Instrumentation (MKGI) of the State College of Meteorology Climatology and Geophysics (STMKG) in Tangerang.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday (24/01) and attended by the Head of Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG), Dwikorita Karnawati; Head of STMKG, I Nyoman Sukanta; representative of the Tangerang City Government; President Director of WEGE, Hadian Pramudita; Director of QHSE and Marketing, Yulianto; and Director of Operations I, Bagus Tri Setyana.

“We hope that through Smart and Green Building concept, BMKG is contributing to reducing and controlling CO2 emissions,” said the Head of BMKG, Dwikorita Karnawati in her speech.

WEGE was trusted by BMKG to construct the MKGI Lecture and Laboratory Building (Centre of Excellence) located at Jalan Meteorologi No. 5, Tanah Tinggi, Tangerang, Banten.

This modern campus with the Smart and Green Building concept is scheduled for completion in 350 calendar days or at the end of 2023. Construction of this BMKG state college implemented level 5D of BIM technology to support the acceleration, construction accuracy, and safety and security factors.

WEGE’s scope of work in this project includes planning, preparation, structural work, architectural work, mechanical, electrical & plumbing (MEP) work, and landscaping.

This STMKG facility will be 39 metres high, consisting of eight floors and one basement level with a total building area of 31,540 square metres.

In addition to constructing a lecture building, there will be an MKGI Laboratory (Centre of Excellence) which targets the Excellent category in Green Building Certification.

This is one of BMKG’s mega projects in training experts to support BMKG’s duty in providing information on meteorology, climatology, geophysics, and air quality to the Indonesian people.

