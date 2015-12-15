Wellfield Announces $42 Million Preliminary Unaudited Revenue for Three Months Ended December 31st, +118% Compared to Q3

On track to continue growing through 2023 driven by growth at Wellfield Capital, increases in organic Coinmama.com traffic, early success with new user acquisition efforts, and efforts aimed to enhance monetization of Coinmama’s over 3.5 million registered users. The Company expects gross margin in Q4 to be approximately breakeven, consistent with Q3 2022.

Recently closed acquisition of Tradewind Markets expected to add to Revenue in 2023 as Wellfield opens access to VaultChain™ Gold and VaultChain™ Silver to its user base, launches a regulated blockchain-based spot market for gold and silver, and integrates its proprietary decentralized services into the VaultChain™ offerings.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 10, 2023) – Wellfield Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: WFLD) (OTCQB: WFLDF) (FSE: K8D) (the “Company” or “Wellfield“), today announced preliminary unaudited revenue of $42 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022. This compares to revenue of $19.3 million in Q3 2022 (ended September 30th), $5.7 million in Q2 2022 (which includes one month of Coinmama results), and nil revenue in Q1 2022. The Company will release its full financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, by March 1, 2023. The Company recently changed its financial year-end from December 31 to March 31 in order to allow its newly appointed auditor sufficient time to review and audit the Company’s requisite financial filings. All figures in this press release are in Canadian Dollars ($).

Management Commentary

Levy Cohen, CEO of Wellfield, commented, “The hard work of our global team translated into strong revenue growth that accelerated through the end of the calendar year, driven by solid performance at Coinmama as well as the launch of Wellfield Capital.

“Looking at 2023, we see several well-defined opportunities for growth and expect it to be an even more important year for our organization’s expansion. Over the next 12 months we will focus our efforts on both user growth and the commercialisation of our proprietary decentralized products and services, beginning with the powerful volatility and fixed income products we launched with select partners in mid December last year.

“In addition, with our acquisition of Tradewind Markets closing earlier this week, we see a meaningful opportunity to begin creating what we expect will be a transformational precious metals platform that will benefit both investors in metals, as well as producers. By driving consistent enhancements and unique products to our user base during 2023, we expect to continue growing Revenue while creating value for shareholders.”

About Wellfield Technologies (TSXV: WFLD) (OTCQB: WFLDF) (FSE: K8D)

Wellfield is an R&D focused Fintech company that operates on public blockchains including Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Company operates a regulated platform that onboards customers globally at scale, leveraging its proprietary decentralized technology to offer highly disruptive on-chain self-custody solutions. Wellfield operates through two brands: Coinmama, which with a growing base of more than 3.5 million registered users, is one of the most trusted and enduring global brands operating in the crypto space; and Wellfield Capital, which the Company announced in late 2022 to meet the needs of institutional users and professional investors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Preliminary Financial Information

Readers are cautioned that the preliminary unaudited revenue the three-month period ended December 31, 2022 presented above has not yet been approved by our board of directors or audit committee. Although we do not foresee any material changes to the information presented above, we can provide no assurance that there will be no adjustments that may change this information when our interim financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2022 are made available. In addition, our presentation of expected revenues does not include a presentation of expenses or net income (loss), which remain subject to completion of our quarter-end statements.

Cautionary Statements as to Presentation of Financial Information & Cautionary Note for U.S. Securityholders

The financial information included or incorporated by reference in this press release or the documents referenced herein has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, which differs from US generally accepted accounting principles (“US GAAP”) in certain material respects, and thus are not directly comparable to financial statements prepared in accordance with US GAAP.

Cautionary Notice on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s business objectives and the anticipated timing of, and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives including, without limitation, growth at Wellfield Capital, increases in organic Coinmama.com traffic, early success with new paid user acquisition efforts, and efforts aimed to enhance monetization of Coinmama’s over 3.5 million registered users, increased revenue from the acquisition of Tradewind Markets from open access of VaultChain™ Gold and VaultChain™ Silver by its user base, launching a regulated blockchain-based spot market for gold and silver, and integration of its proprietary decentralized products services into VaultChain™; the Company’s future growth prospects; the development of the Company’s business and future activities following the date hereof.

Forward-looking information in this press release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company will have sufficient working capital and the ability to obtain the financing required in order to develop and continue its business and operations; no adverse changes will be made to the regulatory framework applicable to the Company’s business; the Company will be able to generate cash flow from operations, the Company will be able to execute on its business strategy as anticipated; the Company will be able to meet the requirements necessary to obtain and/or maintain authorizations required to conduct the business; general economic, financial, market, regulatory, and political conditions will not negatively affect the Company or its business; the Company will be able to successfully compete in its industry; the Company will be able to effectively manage anticipated and unanticipated costs; the Company will be able to maintain internal controls over financial reporting and disclosure, and procedures in order to ensure compliance with applicable laws; general market conditions will be favourable with respect to the Company’s future plans and goals; the Company will reach the anticipated sales from continuing operations.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to achieve the synergies expected as a result of the Tradewind acquisition; the Company’s ability to meet the working capital requirements; material adverse changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets, changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation, the ability of the Company to raise additional capital to fund future operations, compliance with extensive government regulations, domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting the Company, the impact of COVID-19, and the decentralized finance industry generally.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are encouraged to review the disclosure documents accessible on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Future Oriented Financial Information

This press release may contain future oriented financial information (“FOFI”) within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, about prospective revenues, based on assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action, which FOFI is not presented in the format of a historical balance sheet, income statement or cash flow statement. The FOFI is based on a number of assumptions including the assumptions discussed under the heading above entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements”. Management does not have, or may not have had at the relevant date, assurance that increased revenues will be achieved.

Importantly, the FOFI contained in this press release are, or may be, based upon certain additional assumptions that management believes to be reasonable based on the information currently available to management, including, but not limited to, assumptions about: (i) the future pricing for the Company’s products, (ii) the future market demand and trends within the jurisdictions in which the Company may from time to time conduct the Company’s business, and (iii) the Company’s ongoing activities. The actual results of operations of the Company and the resulting financial results are not guaranteed should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the FOFI contained in this press release. Except as required by Canadian securities laws, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update such FOFI.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) has approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release, nor do they. accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

