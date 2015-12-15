Westlake Financial Remarketing Division Presents the 2022 Auction of the Year Award to Rawls Auto Auction

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Westlake Financial Remarketing division is thrilled to announce the winner of its 2022 Auction of the Year Awards in recognition of their incredible performances this past year!

2022 Nationwide Auction of the Year Winner:

Rawls Auto Auction

2022 Top Regional Auction Performers:

Midwest Region : Adesa Lexington

: Adesa Lexington South Central Region: 166 Auto Auction

166 Auto Auction Northeast Region: Southern Auto Auction

Southern Auto Auction Southwest Region: Dealers Auto Auction Southwest

Dealers Auto Auction Southwest Pacific Region: ADESA Golden Gate

“Westlake is proud to be working with some of the leading auto auctions in the nation. I am happy to see our fantastic partners’ continued success and growth this year and look forward to seeing what we can achieve together in 2023,” stated Paul Kerwin, Chief Financial Officer at Westlake Financial.

This award recognizes the top-performing auctions based on various sale and service metrics throughout 2022.

“Congratulations to Rawls Auto Auction and our 5 top Regional Auction performers!” exclaimed William Walters, Vice President of Remarketing at Westlake Financial. “We at Westlake Financial are pleased to recognize the incredible value created by our auction partners and the outstanding efforts made by the Rawls Auto Auction team in 2022.”

“Rawls Auto Auction is proud to be named Westlake Financial’s Sale of the Year for 2022,” stated Julianne Rawls, General Manager and Owner of Rawls Auto Auction. “Rawls has been privileged to be in partnership with Westlake for over a decade and has won multiple awards from them during this time. Our team’s work ethic, dedication, and commitment to excellence and customer service are unmatched. We look forward to many more years of success with Westlake Financial.

Westlake Financial remarketing partners with auctions nationwide to sell thousands of quality used cars to auto dealers. Westlake dealers get money back and vehicle guarantee when buying Westlake cars. To learn more about Westlake Remarketing, visit: https://www.westlakefinancial.com/additional-services/Remarketing/.

About Westlake Technology Holdings

Westlake Technology Holdings is an auto and finance technology company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $15 billion in assets under management. Westlake Financial (“Westlake”) originates indirect automotive retail installment contracts through a nationwide network of new and used automotive and power sports dealers. Westlake also offers credit facilities and commercial real estate loans through Westlake Capital Finance (WCF); portfolio servicing through Westlake Portfolio Management (WPM); floor plan lines of credit are provided through its Westlake Flooring Services division, www.WestlakeFlooringServices.com; shared cash flow auto lending through Westlake’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Western Funding Inc., a Nevada based auto lender; indirect automotive leasing for credit unions through Westlake’s subsidiary, Credit Union Leasing of America (CULA); dealer leads and direct-to-consumer auto loans are offered through Westlake Direct; consumer installment loans are offered through Westlake’s wholly-owned subsidiary LoanCenter, www.loancenter.com; and commercial real estate lending is offered through Westlake Capital Finance.

