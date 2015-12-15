Windtree Therapeutics Announces Issuance of New Istaroxime Patent from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

New Patent Adds to the Istaroxime Patent Estate and Provides Intellectual Property Protection Until Late 2039

WARRINGTON, Pa., Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (“Windtree” or the “Company”) (NasdaqCM: WINT), a biotechnology company focused on advancing multiple late-stage interventions for cardiovascular disorders, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,583,540, providing expanded patent coverage for istaroxime administration.

Istaroxime is an investigational drug candidate being studied in early cardiogenic shock and acute heart failure. It has a novel dual mechanism of action that increases both systolic contraction and diastolic relaxation, uniquely addressing heart failure associated SERCA2a dysfunction. SERCA2a activation facilitates sequestration of calcium during diastole, favoring relaxation and making more calcium available for the next contraction, further improving cardiac ventricular function. Phase 2a and Phase 2b studies in acute heart failure have demonstrated significant improvements in cardiac function as well as increasing blood pressure and preserving or increasing renal function.

The new U.S. patent, titled: “Istaroxime-Containing Intravenous Formulation for the Treatment of Acute Heart Failure (AHF)”, is a continuing patent following the expedited U.S. Track One filing by Windtree, which resulted in U.S. Patent No. 11,197,869 that issued December 14, 2021. The claims of the newly issued patent cover longer durations of istaroxime infusion for improved outcomes in treatment of acute heart failure. In particular, the claims are directed to an improvement in diastolic heart function following administration of istaroxime by intravenous infusion for 6 hours or more, which Windtree attributes to the SERCA2a mechanism of action of istaroxime and its metabolites.

“Windtree continues to strengthen the patent estate for istaroxime with this new issuance from the USPTO,” said Craig Fraser, CEO and President of Windtree Therapeutics. “We believe istaroxime is differentiated from other drugs that are used to treat acute decompensated heart failure and this patent provides additional rationale for how it can provide unique benefits to potential patients. We plan to continue this work to further expand istaroxime’s patent estate in the clinical development work ahead.”

About Istaroxime

Istaroxime is a first-in-class dual mechanism therapy designed to improve both systolic and diastolic cardiac function. Istaroxime is a positive inotropic agent that increases myocardial contractility through inhibition of Na+/K+- ATPase with a complimentary mechanism that facilitates myocardial

relaxation through activation of the SERCA2a calcium pump on the sarcoplasmic reticulum enhancing calcium reuptake from the cytoplasm. Data from multiple Phase 2 studies in patients with acute heart failure (AHF) demonstrate that istaroxime infused intravenously significantly improves cardiac function and blood pressure without causing heart rate increases or rhythm disturbances.

About Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for cardiovascular disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new scientific and clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate, istaroxime, being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and for early cardiogenic shock. Windtree’s heart failure platform includes follow-on oral pre-clinical SERCA2a activator assets as well. In pulmonary care, Windtree has focused on facilitating the transfer of the KL4 surfactant platform, to its licensee, Lee’s Pharmaceutical (HK) Ltd. Included in Windtree’s portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations.

Contact Information:

Monique Kosse

LifeSci Advisors

212.915.3820 or [email protected]