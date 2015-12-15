Wireless Logic named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide

Company recognised for second consecutive year for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

LONDON, UK – 2 FEBRUARY, 2023 – Wireless Logic, a leading global IoT connectivity platform provider, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide.*

The report, which evaluated a number IoT connectivity providers, recognised Wireless Logic as a Leader for the second year in a row for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

Gartner defines Leaders as connectivity providers that invest in the future of IoT that includes a continuum of value from IoT edge devices to IoT platforms and related analytics. Leaders perform skillfully and often exceed expectations. Leaders have a clear vision of the market’s direction and develop competencies to maintain their leadership. Leaders engage customers and provide value across multiple geographies. They shape the market, rather than follow it, and they often set the benchmark for market growth. Leaders have the size and scale (for example, operations, sales and marketing, formal bid, and product management) to pursue large pan-regional and multinational opportunities for IoT connectivity. They have established a robust and diverse ecosystem of technology alliances and service delivery partnerships, spanning IT, OT and IoT to meet broad market requirements.

This announcement follows Wireless Logic’s win at the 2023 IoT Breakthrough Awards for ‘IoT Security Product of the Year’, and its ranking as the highest rated IoT MVNO in the Transforma Insights ‘Enterprise IoT connectivity survey 2022’.

“We are thrilled to be recognised by Gartner as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide for the second year in a row,” said Oliver Tucker, CEO Wireless Logic. “It’s especially pleasing to know that feedback from our customers across the globe played such a critical role in this result. IoT deployments can be complex, so we believe this recognition validates our consultative approach which supports customers in making hardware and solution choices that are right for the lifetime of a project.”

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide, Pablo Arriandiaga, Eric Goodness, Kameron Chao, Jon Dressel, 30 January 2023.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

ABOUT WIRELESS LOGIC

Wireless Logic is a leading global IoT connectivity platform provider that simplifies and automates IoT management for any device, anywhere. With more than 10 million IoT subscriptions active in 165 countries and direct partnerships with 50 mobile networks, Wireless Logic provides reach into more than 750 networks across the globe and delivers value throughout the IoT connectivity chain.

Its purpose-built platform offers a single window to securely connect and manage assets across any network and number of deployments. For customers, this serves to simplify supply chains, accelerate time to market, lower the total cost of ownership and deliver connectivity that just works.

As an entirely customer and market-driven organisation, Wireless Logic meets its 25,000+ customers where they are to help them innovate by providing industry expertise, service support and the most flexible, resilient and secure connectivity solutions in the market. Its broad sector expertise includes industry, agriculture, healthcare, security, transport, utilities and smart cities.

Wireless Logic is backed by Montagu Private Equity, one of the world’s leading private equity-backed investors, giving Wireless Logic Group unrivalled financial strength. For more information, visit www.wirelesslogic.com

