Wireless Providers Solving Customer Issues Faster, Driving Improved Satisfaction Across Virtually All Channels, J.D. Power Finds

T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Consumer Cellular Rank Highest in Respective Segments

TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Whether it’s a simple billing inquiry, a plan change or a technical issue, wireless providers are solving customer issues faster than ever, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study℠—Volume 1, released today. This decrease in problem resolution time across digital (website and app), phone and in-store channels is driving significant improvements in customer satisfaction, up 14 points (on a 1,000-point scale) to 808 in 2023.

“After a period of fighting through staffing challenges and investing heavily in more dynamic, advanced tool-enabled digital customer support solutions, wireless providers are now reaping the dividends of that hard work in the form of faster customer care resolution and more satisfied customers,” said Ian Greenblatt, managing director of technology, media & telecom at J.D. Power. “It is particularly noteworthy that we’re seeing consistent improvement in both digital/automated and live channels via interaction with in-store and phone-based representatives. It is clear from the data that the top-performing wireless providers take a systemic, channel-coordinated approach to customer care and problem resolution.”

Study Rankings

T-Mobile ranks highest in the mobile network operators segment with a score of 829 for the 11th consecutive volume.

Metro by T-Mobile ranks highest in the mobile virtual network operators segment with a score of 832, followed by Cricket (830) and Boost Mobile (825).

Consumer Cellular ranks highest in the value mobile virtual network operators segment for the 14th consecutive volume with a score of 869, followed by Mint Mobile (864).

The 2023 U.S. Wireless Customer Care Study—Volume 1 is based on responses from 15,940 customers who contacted their carrier’s customer care department within the past three months. The studies evaluate customer care experiences across 6 factors: store service; phone service; website service; app service; social media service; and text service. The studies were fielded from July through December 2022.

