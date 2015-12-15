WisdomTree Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results – Record Quarter-End AUM of $82.0 Billion; Full Year Inflow Rate of 16% Across All Products

Diluted loss per share of ($0.20); Earnings per share of $0.04, as adjusted

Net flows of $5.3 billion in the quarter (highest flowing quarter since 2015)

Nine consecutive quarters of net inflows

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

($28.3) million net loss ($7.0(1) million net income, as adjusted); see “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements” for additional information.

$35.4 million non-cash loss associated with the revaluation of deferred consideration-gold payments due to a decrease in the discount rate used to compute the present value of the annual payment obligations, as well as higher gold prices.

$82.0 billion of ending AUM, an increase of 15.7% arising from market appreciation and net inflows.

$5.3 billion of net inflows, primarily driven by inflows into our fixed income, U.S. equity and commodity products.

0.36% average advisory fee, a decrease of 2 basis points due to AUM mix shift.

$73.3 million of operating revenues, essentially unchanged from the previous quarter as higher average AUM was offset by a decline in our average advisory fee.

76.9% gross margin(1), a 0.6 point decrease from the previous quarter due to fund rebalances and recent fund launches.

16.0% operating income margin, a 4.5 point decrease compared to our operating margin of 20.5% in the prior quarter primarily due to higher expenses related to the finalization of year-end compensation and seasonal marketing and sales-related initiatives.

$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on March 1, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2023.

Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO

“The momentum we built from last year has set the table for a very exciting 2023 for WisdomTree. We expect our solid fund performance and positioning, combined with growth in our managed models franchise, will drive another year of strong organic growth. Additionally, we remain excited and focused on launching WisdomTree PrimeTM and anticipate the platform will be available in app stores in Q2, enabling many users across the U.S. to build holistic portfolios from our suite of digital funds and real-world asset tokens and merge saving, spending and investing activities. Overall, WisdomTree remains on track with exceptional momentum, the right strategy and a tremendous opportunity ahead in ETFs, models, advisors solutions, digital assets and blockchain-enabled finance.”

Update from Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree COO and President

“Driven by over $12 billion of net inflows in 2022, WisdomTree exited the year with record assets under management. Our 16% pace of organic flow growth in 2022 was not only the best among our public asset manager peers, but it was the best year for flows since 2015. That momentum has continued into 2023 with over $1.5 billion of net inflows, putting WisdomTree in a position to achieve its tenth consecutive quarter of firm-wide net inflows. With products and solutions that are not only strong performers, but positioned very well against this market backdrop, we see ample opportunity in front of us and could not be more excited about what is to come in 2023.”

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

 

Three Months Ended

 

Dec. 31,

2022

Sept. 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

Mar. 31,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

Consolidated Operating Highlights ($ in billions):

 

 

 

 

 

AUM—end of period

$

82.0

 

$

70.9

 

$

74.3

 

$

79.4

 

$

77.5

 

Net inflows

$

5.3

 

$

1.7

 

$

3.9

 

$

1.3

 

$

1.9

 

Average AUM

$

77.7

 

$

74.7

 

$

77.7

 

$

77.8

 

$

76.0

 

Average advisory fee

 

0.36

%

 

0.38

%

 

0.39

%

 

0.40

%

 

0.40

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts):

 

 

 

 

 

Operating revenues

$

73.3

 

$

72.4

 

$

77.3

 

$

78.4

 

$

79.2

 

Net (loss)/income

$

(28.3

)

$

81.2

 

$

8.0

 

$

(10.3

)

$

11.2

 

Diluted (loss)/earnings per share

$

(0.20

)

$

0.50

 

$

0.05

 

$

(0.08

)

$

0.07

 

Operating income margin

 

16.0

%

 

20.5

%

 

20.5

%

 

22.6

%

 

28.5

%

As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)):

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

76.9

%

 

77.5

%

 

79.2

%

 

80.2

%

 

80.5

%

Net income, as adjusted

$

7.0

 

$

9.3

 

$

11.3

 

$

14.1

 

$

15.7

 

Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted

$

0.04

 

$

0.06

 

$

0.07

 

$

0.09

 

$

0.10

 

Operating income margin, as adjusted

 

16.0

%

 

20.5

%

 

23.1

%

 

25.7

%

 

28.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Company News

 

  • In November 2022, our wholly-owned subsidiary, WisdomTree Securities, Inc. received membership approval as a broker-dealer from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), enabling it to facilitate transactions in blockchain-enabled funds offered in the WisdomTree PrimeTM mobile application.
  • In December 2022, we were named a 2022 “Best Places to Work in Money Management” by Pensions & Investments for the third year in a row and the sixth year since the award was created; nine new digital funds became effective with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), leading up to the planned broad public rollout of the WisdomTree PrimeTM mobile application in the coming months; and we issued a 2022 year-end letter to stockholders from our Board of Directors, providing an update on WisdomTree’s strategy and strong financial results, employee and corporate governance initiatives, digital assets initiatives and continued engagement with stockholders. 

 

Product News

 

  • In November 2022, we won “Most Innovative ETF of the Year” at the ETF Stream Awards 2022 in Europe for WisdomTree Recycling Decarbonisation UCITS ETF (WRCY); we won “ETF Launch of the Year” at the Funds Europe Awards 2022 for WisdomTree Carbon (CARB); and we updated the ESG disclosures for all European funds categorized as Article 8 and Article 9, to align with the incoming Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).
  • In December 2022, we launched the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) on the NYSE; and we cross-listed the WisdomTree Recycling Decarbonisation UCITS ETF (WRCY), WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate UCITS ETF (WTRE), WisdomTree Blockchain UCITS ETF (WBLK) and WisdomTree BioRevolution UCITS ETF (WDNA) in Mexico on the Bolsa Mexicana.

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended

Years Ended

 

Dec. 31,

2022

Sept. 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

Mar. 31,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

Dec. 31,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

Operating Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advisory fees

$

70,913

 

$

70,616

 

$

75,586

 

$

76,517

 

$

77,441

 

$

293,632

 

$

298,052

 

Other income

 

2,397

 

 

1,798

 

 

1,667

 

 

1,851

 

 

1,734

 

 

7,713

 

 

6,266

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

73,310

 

 

72,414

 

 

77,253

 

 

78,368

 

 

79,175

 

 

301,345

 

 

304,318

 

Operating Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Compensation and benefits

 

24,831

 

 

23,714

 

 

24,565

 

 

24,787

 

 

23,178

 

 

97,897

 

 

88,163

 

Fund management and administration

 

16,906

 

 

16,285

 

 

16,076

 

 

15,494

 

 

15,417

 

 

64,761

 

 

58,912

 

Marketing and advertising

 

4,240

 

 

3,145

 

 

3,894

 

 

4,023

 

 

4,565

 

 

15,302

 

 

14,090

 

Sales and business development

 

3,407

 

 

2,724

 

 

3,131

 

 

2,609

 

 

2,668

 

 

11,871

 

 

9,907

 

Contractual gold payments

 

4,107

 

 

4,105

 

 

4,446

 

 

4,450

 

 

4,262

 

 

17,108

 

 

17,096

 

Professional fees

 

2,666

 

 

2,367

 

 

4,308

 

 

4,459

 

 

2,099

 

 

13,800

 

 

7,616

 

Occupancy, communications and equipment

 

1,110

 

 

986

 

 

1,049

 

 

753

 

 

725

 

 

3,898

 

 

4,629

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

104

 

 

58

 

 

53

 

 

47

 

 

45

 

 

262

 

 

738

 

Third-party distribution fees

 

1,793

 

 

1,833

 

 

1,818

 

 

2,212

 

 

1,830

 

 

7,656

 

 

7,176

 

Other

 

2,427

 

 

2,324

 

 

2,109

 

 

1,845

 

 

1,823

 

 

8,705

 

 

6,933

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

61,591

 

 

57,541

 

 

61,449

 

 

60,679

 

 

56,612

 

 

241,260

 

 

215,260

 

Operating income

 

11,719

 

 

14,873

 

 

15,804

 

 

17,689

 

 

22,563

 

 

60,085

 

 

89,058

 

Other Income/(Expenses):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

(3,736

)

 

(3,734

)

 

(3,733

)

 

(3,732

)

 

(3,740

)

 

(14,935

)

 

(12,332

)

(Loss)/gain on revaluation of deferred consideration—gold payments

 

(35,423

)

 

77,895

 

 

2,311

 

 

(17,018

)

 

(3,048

)

 

27,765

 

 

2,018

 

Interest income

 

945

 

 

811

 

 

770

 

 

794

 

 

864

 

 

3,320

 

 

2,009

 

Impairments

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(16,156

)

Other losses, net

 

(1,815

)

 

(5,289

)

 

(4,474

)

 

(24,707

)

 

(1,368

)

 

(36,285

)

 

(7,926

)

 

 

 

(Loss)/income before income taxes

 

(28,310

)

 

84,556

 

 

10,678

 

 

(26,974

)

 

15,271

 

 

39,950

 

 

56,671

 

Income tax (benefit)/expense

 

(21

)

 

3,327

 

 

2,673

 

 

(16,713

)

 

4,084

 

 

(10,734

)

 

6,874

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss)/income

$

(28,289

)

$

81,229

 

$

8,005

 

$

(10,261

)

$

11,187

 

$

50,684

 

$

49,797

 

(Loss)/earnings per share—basic

$

(0.20

)

$

0.50

(2)

$

0.05

(2)

$

(0.08

)(2)

$

0.07

(2)

$

0.31

(2)

$

0.31

(2)

(Loss)/earnings per share—diluted

$

(0.20

)

$

0.50

(2)

$

0.05

 

$

(0.08

)(2)

$

0.07

 

$

0.31

(2)

$

0.31

 

Weighted average common shares—basic

 

143,126

 

 

143,120

 

 

143,046

 

 

142,782

 

 

142,070

 

 

143,020

 

 

143,847

 

Weighted average common shares—diluted

 

143,126

 

 

158,953

 

 

158,976

 

 

142,782

 

 

159,826

 

 

158,914

 

 

161,263

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1))

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

$

61,591

 

$

57,541

 

$

59,425

 

$

58,244

 

$

56,612

 

 

 

Operating income

$

11,719

 

$

14,873

 

$

17,828

 

$

20,124

 

$

22,563

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

$

8,615

 

$

12,645

 

$

14,498

 

$

17,674

 

$

19,968

 

 

 

Income tax expense

$

1,588

 

$

3,323

 

$

3,241

 

$

3,611

 

$

4,232

 

 

 

Net income

$

7,027

 

$

9,322

 

$

11,257

 

$

14,063

 

$

15,736

 

 

 

Earnings per share—diluted

$

0.04

 

$

0.06

 

$

0.07

 

$

0.09

 

$

0.10

 

 

 

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Operating Revenues

  • Operating revenues were essentially unchanged from the third quarter of 2022 and decreased 7.4% from the fourth quarter of 2021 as higher average AUM was offset by a decline in our average advisory fee.
  • Our average advisory fee was 0.36%, 0.38% and 0.40% during the fourth quarter of 2022, the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively.

Operating Expenses

  • Operating expenses increased 7.0% from the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher incentive compensation, marketing expenses, sales and business development expenses and fund management and administration costs.
  • Operating expenses increased 8.8% from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher incentive compensation and headcount, fund management and administration costs, sales and business development expenses, professional fees incurred in connection with our digital assets initiative and other expenses. These increases were partly offset by lower marketing expenses.

Other Income/(Expenses)

  • Interest expense was essentially unchanged from the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • We recognized a non-cash loss on revaluation of deferred consideration of $35.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. The loss arose primarily from a decrease in the discount rate used to compute the present value of the annual payment obligations, as well as higher gold prices. The magnitude of any gain or loss recognized is highly correlated to changes in the discount rate and the magnitude of the change in the forward-looking price of gold.
  • Interest income was essentially unchanged from the third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Other net losses were $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and included losses on our financial instruments owned and investments of $1.5 million. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned from management fees paid by our physically-backed gold exchange-traded products (“ETPs”), foreign exchange fluctuations and other miscellaneous items.

Income Taxes

  • Our income tax provision for the fourth quarter of 2022 was a benefit of $0.02 million. The effective tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21% due to a non-deductible loss on revaluation of deferred consideration, partly offset by a reduction in the valuation allowance on foreign net operating losses.
  • Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 18.4%(1).

ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Operating revenues were essentially unchanged from 2021.
  • Operating expenses increased 12.1% as compared to 2021 primarily due to higher incentive compensation and headcount, professional fees including $4.5 million incurred in response to an activist campaign and professional fees associated with our digital assets initiative, fund management and administration costs, sales and business development expenses, marketing expenses, third-party distribution fees and other expenses. These increases were partly offset by lower occupancy expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses.
  • Significant items reported in other income/(expense) in 2022 include: an increase in interest expense of 21.1% due to a higher level of debt outstanding; a non-cash gain on revaluation of deferred consideration of $27.8 million; an increase in interest income of 65.3% due to an increase in our financial instruments owned; a non-cash charge of $19.9 million upon the release of tax-related indemnification assets arising from a favorable resolution of certain tax audits as well as the expiration of the statute of limitations (an equal and offsetting benefit was recognized in income tax expense); and losses on our financial instruments owned and investments of $16.9 million. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned on management fees paid by our physically-backed gold ETPs, foreign exchange fluctuations and other miscellaneous items.
  • Our effective income tax rate for 2022 was negative 26.9%, resulting in an income tax benefit of $10.7 million. Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to the reduction in unrecognized tax benefits associated with the release of the tax-related indemnification asset described above, a reduction in the valuation allowance on foreign net operating losses, a non-taxable gain on revaluation of deferred consideration and a lower tax rate on foreign earnings. These items were partly offset by an increase in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance on losses recognized on financial instruments owned.

CONFERENCE CALL DIAL-IN AND WEBCAST DETAILS

WisdomTree will discuss its results and operational highlights during a live webcast on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET, which can be accessed using the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=mwe6KVat. Participants also can dial in using the following numbers: (877) 407-9210 or (201) 689-8049. Click here to access the participant international toll-free access numbers. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to log in or dial into the conference call 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. All earnings materials and the webcast can be accessed through WisdomTree’s investor relations website at https://ir.wisdomtree.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the call.

ABOUT WISDOMTREE

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. We empower investors to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $87.1 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree PrimeTM, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on Twitter at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

____________________
(1)

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements.”

(2)

Earnings/(loss) per share (“EPS”) is calculated pursuant to the two-class method as it results in a lower EPS amount as compared to the treasury stock method.

WisdomTree, Inc.

Key Operating Statistics (Unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Dec. 31,

2022

Sept. 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

Mar. 31,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

GLOBAL ETPs ($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

70,878

 

$

74,302

 

$

79,407

 

$

77,479

 

$

72,783

 

Inflows/(outflows)

 

5,264

 

 

1,747

 

 

3,852

 

 

1,319

 

 

1,902

 

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

5,844

 

 

(5,171

)

 

(8,953

)

 

609

 

 

2,809

 

Fund closures

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

End of period assets

$

81,986

 

$

70,878

 

$

74,302

 

$

79,407

 

$

77,479

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets during the period

$

77,654

 

$

74,687

 

$

77,744

 

$

77,811

 

$

75,990

 

Average advisory fee during the period

 

0.36

%

 

0.38

%

 

0.39

%

 

0.40

%

 

0.40

%

Revenue days

 

92

 

 

92

 

 

91

 

 

90

 

 

92

 

Number of ETFs—end of the period

 

348

 

 

347

 

 

344

 

 

341

 

 

329

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

48,043

 

$

47,255

 

$

48,622

 

$

48,210

 

$

44,742

 

Inflows/(outflows)

 

4,232

 

 

3,812

 

 

4,278

 

 

2,250

 

 

1,865

 

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

3,700

 

 

(3,024

)

 

(5,645

)

 

(1,838

)

 

1,618

 

Fund closures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

End of period assets

$

55,975

 

$

48,043

 

$

47,255

 

$

48,622

 

$

48,210

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets during the period

$

53,659

 

$

49,473

 

$

48,275

 

$

47,502

 

$

46,942

 

Number of ETFs—end of the period

 

79

 

 

78

 

 

77

 

 

77

 

 

75

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

EUROPEAN LISTED ETPs ($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

22,835

 

$

27,047

 

$

30,785

 

$

29,269

 

$

28,041

 

Inflows/(outflows)

 

1,032

 

 

(2,065

)

 

(426

)

 

(931

)

 

37

 

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

2,144

 

 

(2,147

)

 

(3,308

)

 

2,447

 

 

1,191

 

Fund closures

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

End of period assets

$

26,011

 

$

22,835

 

$

27,047

 

$

30,785

 

$

29,269

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets during the period

$

23,995

 

$

25,214

 

$

29,469

 

$

30,309

 

$

29,048

 

Number of ETPs—end of the period

 

269

 

 

269

 

 

267

 

 

264

 

 

254

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

20,952

 

$

21,058

 

$

23,738

 

$

23,860

 

$

21,383

 

Inflows/(outflows)

 

1,022

 

 

1,239

 

 

306

 

 

779

 

 

783

 

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

2,140

 

 

(1,345

)

 

(2,986

)

 

(901

)

 

1,694

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

End of period assets

$

24,114

 

$

20,952

 

$

21,058

 

$

23,738

 

$

23,860

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets during the period

$

23,496

 

$

22,541

 

$

22,368

 

$

23,138

 

$

22,962

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commodity & Currency

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

19,561

 

$

23,624

 

$

26,302

 

$

24,598

 

$

23,825

 

Inflows/(outflows)

 

796

 

 

(2,179

)

 

(475

)

 

(1,053

)

 

(251

)

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

1,731

 

 

(1,884

)

 

(2,203

)

 

2,757

 

 

1,024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

End of period assets

$

22,088

 

$

19,561

 

$

23,624

 

$

26,302

 

$

24,598

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets during the period

$

20,346

 

$

21,628

 

$

25,767

 

$

25,889

 

$

24,421

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fixed Income

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

11,695

 

$

9,192

 

$

5,418

 

$

4,356

 

$

3,530

 

Inflows/(outflows)

 

3,392

 

 

2,627

 

 

4,038

 

 

1,242

 

 

838

 

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

186

 

 

(124

)

 

(264

)

 

(180

)

 

(12

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

End of period assets

$

15,273

 

$

11,695

 

$

9,192

 

$

5,418

 

$

4,356

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets during the period

$

13,962

 

$

10,077

 

$

7,426

 

$

4,691

 

$

4,119

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Dec. 31,

2022

Sept. 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

Mar. 31,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

International Developed Market Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

9,183

 

$

9,968

 

$

11,422

 

$

11,894

 

$

11,181

 

Inflows/(outflows)

 

40

 

 

(115

)

 

79

 

 

97

 

 

440

 

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

972

 

 

(670

)

 

(1,533

)

 

(569

)

 

273

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

End of period assets

$

10,195

 

$

9,183

 

$

9,968

 

$

11,422

 

$

11,894

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets during the period

$

10,000

 

$

10,032

 

$

10,695

 

$

11,543

 

$

11,524

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Emerging Market Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

7,495

 

$

8,386

 

$

9,991

 

$

10,375

 

$

10,666

 

(Outflows)/inflows

 

(53

)

 

114

 

 

(223

)

 

189

 

 

(3

)

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

674

 

 

(1,005

)

 

(1,382

)

 

(573

)

 

(288

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

End of period assets

$

8,116

 

$

7,495

 

$

8,386

 

$

9,991

 

$

10,375

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets during the period

$

7,770

 

$

8,329

 

$

9,155

 

$

10,116

 

$

10,550

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leveraged & Inverse

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

1,523

 

$

1,618

 

$

1,856

 

$

1,775

 

$

1,663

 

Inflows/(outflows)

 

59

 

 

45

 

 

90

 

 

(2

)

 

10

 

Market appreciation/(depreciation)

 

172

 

 

(140

)

 

(328

)

 

83

 

 

102

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

End of period assets

$

1,754

 

$

1,523

 

$

1,618

 

$

1,856

 

$

1,775

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets during the period

$

1,623

 

$

1,589

 

$

1,765

 

$

1,830

 

$

1,761

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Alternatives

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

306

 

$

305

 

$

293

 

$

261

 

$

222

 

Inflows/(outflows)

 

12

 

 

16

 

 

34

 

 

29

 

 

56

 

Market (depreciation)/appreciation

 

(8

)

 

(15

)

 

(22

)

 

3

 

 

(17

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

End of period assets

$

310

 

$

306

 

$

305

 

$

293

 

$

261

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets during the period

$

305

 

$

313

 

$

299

 

$

275

 

$

229

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cryptocurrency

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

163

 

$

151

 

$

383

 

$

357

 

$

295

 

(Outflows)/inflows

 

(4

)

 

 

 

3

 

 

37

 

 

28

 

Market (depreciation)/appreciation

 

(23

)

 

12

 

 

(235

)

 

(11

)

 

34

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

End of period assets

$

136

 

$

163

 

$

151

 

$

383

 

$

357

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets during the period

$

152

 

$

178

 

$

265

 

$

324

 

$

406

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Closed ETPs

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period assets

$

 

$

 

$

4

 

$

3

 

$

18

 

Inflows/(outflows)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

Market depreciation

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1

)

Fund closures

 

 

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

End of period assets

$

 

$

 

$

 

$

4

 

$

3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average assets during the period

$

 

$

 

$

4

 

$

5

 

$

18

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Headcount

 

273

 

 

274

 

 

264

 

 

253

 

 

241

 

 

Note: Previously issued statistics may be restated due to fund closures and trade adjustments

Source: WisdomTree

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

Dec. 31,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

 

(Unaudited)

 

ASSETS

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

132,101

 

$

140,709

 

Financial instruments owned, at fair value

 

126,239

 

 

127,166

 

Accounts receivable

 

30,549

 

 

31,864

 

Prepaid expenses

 

4,684

 

 

3,952

 

Other current assets

 

390

 

 

276

 

 

 

Total current assets

 

293,963

 

 

303,967

 

Fixed assets, net

 

544

 

 

557

 

Indemnification receivable

 

1,353

 

 

21,925

 

Securities held-to-maturity

 

259

 

 

308

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

10,536

 

 

8,881

 

Investments

 

35,721

 

 

14,238

 

Right of use assets—operating leases

 

1,449

 

 

520

 

Goodwill

 

85,856

 

 

85,856

 

Intangible assets, net

 

603,567

 

 

601,247

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

571

 

 

361

 

 

 

Total assets

$

1,033,819

 

$

1,037,860

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

Convertible notes—current

$

174,197

 

$

 

Compensation and benefits payable

 

36,521

 

 

32,782

 

Fund management and administration payable

 

24,121

 

 

20,661

 

Deferred consideration—gold payments

 

16,796

 

 

16,739

 

Income taxes payable

 

1,599

 

 

3,979

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

1,125

 

 

209

 

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

9,077

 

 

9,297

 

 

 

Total current liabilities

 

263,436

 

 

83,667

 

Convertible notes—long term

 

147,019

 

 

318,624

 

Deferred consideration—gold payments

 

183,494

 

 

211,323

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

339

 

 

328

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

1,351

 

 

21,925

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

595,639

 

 

635,867

 

Preferred stock—Series A Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 14.750 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

 

132,569

 

 

132,569

 

 

 

STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

Common stock, par value $0.01; 400,000 shares authorized:

 

Issued and outstanding: 146,517 and 145,107 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

 

1,465

 

 

1,451

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

291,847

 

 

289,736

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income

 

(1,420

)

 

682

 

Retained earnings/(accumulated deficit)

 

13,719

 

 

(22,445

)

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

305,611

 

 

269,424

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,033,819

 

$

1,037,860

 

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

Years Ended

 

Dec. 31,

2022

Dec. 31,

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

Net income

$

50,684

 

$

49,797

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

Advisory and license fees paid in gold, other precious metals and cryptocurrency

 

(57,290

)

 

(74,970

)

Contractual gold payments

 

17,108

 

 

17,096

 

Losses on financial instruments owned, at fair value

 

16,516

 

 

3,715

 

Stock-based compensation

 

10,385

 

 

9,998

 

Gain on revaluation of deferred consideration—gold payments

 

(27,765

)

 

(2,018

)

Amortization of issuance costs—convertible notes

 

2,592

 

 

2,187

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(1,296

)

 

316

 

Amortization of right of use asset

 

963

 

 

1,950

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

262

 

 

738

 

Impairments

 

 

 

16,156

 

Gain on sale—Canadian ETF business, including remeasurement of contingent consideration

 

 

 

(787

)

Other

 

386

 

 

(272

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(720

)

 

(3,506

)

Prepaid expenses

 

(808

)

 

(139

)

Gold and other precious metals

 

41,847

 

 

57,417

 

Other assets

 

(309

)

 

(394

)

Intangibles—software development

 

(2,370

)

 

 

Fund management and administration payable

 

3,723

 

 

1,348

 

Compensation and benefits payable

 

4,485

 

 

10,242

 

Income taxes payable

 

(2,308

)

 

3,101

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(965

)

 

(15,560

)

Accounts payable and other liabilities

 

(33

)

 

(1,097

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

55,087

 

 

75,318

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

Purchase of financial instruments owned, at fair value

 

(67,734

)

 

(115,526

)

Purchase of investments

 

(21,863

)

 

(5,750

)

Purchase of fixed assets

 

(220

)

 

(293

)

Proceeds from the sale of financial instruments owned, at fair value

 

52,115

 

 

19,441

 

Proceeds from the sale—Canadian ETF business, net, including receipt of contingent consideration

 

 

 

2,360

 

Proceeds from held-to-maturity securities maturing or called prior to maturity

 

45

 

 

136

 

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(37,657

)

 

(99,632

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

Dividends paid

 

(19,362

)

 

(19,459

)

Shares repurchased

 

(3,418

)

 

(34,506

)

Convertible notes issuance costs

 

 

 

(4,297

)

Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes

 

 

 

150,000

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

 

815

 

 

 

 

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

 

(22,780

)

 

92,553

 

 

 

 

Decrease in cash flow due to changes in foreign exchange rate

 

(3,258

)

 

(955

)

 

 

Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

(8,608

)

 

67,284

 

Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period

 

140,709

 

 

73,425

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents—end of period

$

132,101

 

$

140,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

 

Cash paid for income taxes

$

12,500

 

$

8,456

 

Cash paid for interest

$

12,313

 

$

9,898

 

