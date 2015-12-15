WisdomTree Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results – Record Quarter-End AUM of $82.0 Billion; Full Year Inflow Rate of 16% Across All Products

Diluted loss per share of ($0.20); Earnings per share of $0.04, as adjusted

Net flows of $5.3 billion in the quarter (highest flowing quarter since 2015)

Nine consecutive quarters of net inflows

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE: WT), a global financial innovator, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022.

($28.3) million net loss ($7.0(1) million net income, as adjusted); see “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements” for additional information.

$35.4 million non-cash loss associated with the revaluation of deferred consideration-gold payments due to a decrease in the discount rate used to compute the present value of the annual payment obligations, as well as higher gold prices.

$82.0 billion of ending AUM, an increase of 15.7% arising from market appreciation and net inflows.

$5.3 billion of net inflows, primarily driven by inflows into our fixed income, U.S. equity and commodity products.

0.36% average advisory fee, a decrease of 2 basis points due to AUM mix shift.

$73.3 million of operating revenues, essentially unchanged from the previous quarter as higher average AUM was offset by a decline in our average advisory fee.

76.9% gross margin(1), a 0.6 point decrease from the previous quarter due to fund rebalances and recent fund launches.

16.0% operating income margin, a 4.5 point decrease compared to our operating margin of 20.5% in the prior quarter primarily due to higher expenses related to the finalization of year-end compensation and seasonal marketing and sales-related initiatives.

$0.03 quarterly dividend declared, payable on March 1, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 15, 2023.

Update from Jonathan Steinberg, WisdomTree CEO

“The momentum we built from last year has set the table for a very exciting 2023 for WisdomTree. We expect our solid fund performance and positioning, combined with growth in our managed models franchise, will drive another year of strong organic growth. Additionally, we remain excited and focused on launching WisdomTree PrimeTM and anticipate the platform will be available in app stores in Q2, enabling many users across the U.S. to build holistic portfolios from our suite of digital funds and real-world asset tokens and merge saving, spending and investing activities. Overall, WisdomTree remains on track with exceptional momentum, the right strategy and a tremendous opportunity ahead in ETFs, models, advisors solutions, digital assets and blockchain-enabled finance.”

Update from Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree COO and President

“Driven by over $12 billion of net inflows in 2022, WisdomTree exited the year with record assets under management. Our 16% pace of organic flow growth in 2022 was not only the best among our public asset manager peers, but it was the best year for flows since 2015. That momentum has continued into 2023 with over $1.5 billion of net inflows, putting WisdomTree in a position to achieve its tenth consecutive quarter of firm-wide net inflows. With products and solutions that are not only strong performers, but positioned very well against this market backdrop, we see ample opportunity in front of us and could not be more excited about what is to come in 2023.”

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Consolidated Operating Highlights ($ in billions): AUM—end of period $ 82.0 $ 70.9 $ 74.3 $ 79.4 $ 77.5 Net inflows $ 5.3 $ 1.7 $ 3.9 $ 1.3 $ 1.9 Average AUM $ 77.7 $ 74.7 $ 77.7 $ 77.8 $ 76.0 Average advisory fee 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.40 % Consolidated Financial Highlights ($ in millions, except per share amounts): Operating revenues $ 73.3 $ 72.4 $ 77.3 $ 78.4 $ 79.2 Net (loss)/income $ (28.3 ) $ 81.2 $ 8.0 $ (10.3 ) $ 11.2 Diluted (loss)/earnings per share $ (0.20 ) $ 0.50 $ 0.05 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.07 Operating income margin 16.0 % 20.5 % 20.5 % 22.6 % 28.5 % As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)): Gross margin 76.9 % 77.5 % 79.2 % 80.2 % 80.5 % Net income, as adjusted $ 7.0 $ 9.3 $ 11.3 $ 14.1 $ 15.7 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.10 Operating income margin, as adjusted 16.0 % 20.5 % 23.1 % 25.7 % 28.5 %

RECENT BUSINESS DEVELOPMENTS

Company News In November 2022, our wholly-owned subsidiary, WisdomTree Securities, Inc. received membership approval as a broker-dealer from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), enabling it to facilitate transactions in blockchain-enabled funds offered in the WisdomTree Prime TM mobile application.

mobile application. In December 2022, we were named a 2022 “Best Places to Work in Money Management” by Pensions & Investments for the third year in a row and the sixth year since the award was created; nine new digital funds became effective with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), leading up to the planned broad public rollout of the WisdomTree PrimeTM mobile application in the coming months; and we issued a 2022 year-end letter to stockholders from our Board of Directors, providing an update on WisdomTree’s strategy and strong financial results, employee and corporate governance initiatives, digital assets initiatives and continued engagement with stockholders. Product News In November 2022, we won “Most Innovative ETF of the Year” at the ETF Stream Awards 2022 in Europe for WisdomTree Recycling Decarbonisation UCITS ETF (WRCY); we won “ETF Launch of the Year” at the Funds Europe Awards 2022 for WisdomTree Carbon (CARB); and we updated the ESG disclosures for all European funds categorized as Article 8 and Article 9, to align with the incoming Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR).

In December 2022, we launched the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund (QGRW) on the NYSE; and we cross-listed the WisdomTree Recycling Decarbonisation UCITS ETF (WRCY), WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate UCITS ETF (WTRE), WisdomTree Blockchain UCITS ETF (WBLK) and WisdomTree BioRevolution UCITS ETF (WDNA) in Mexico on the Bolsa Mexicana.

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Operating Revenues: Advisory fees $ 70,913 $ 70,616 $ 75,586 $ 76,517 $ 77,441 $ 293,632 $ 298,052 Other income 2,397 1,798 1,667 1,851 1,734 7,713 6,266 Total revenues 73,310 72,414 77,253 78,368 79,175 301,345 304,318 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 24,831 23,714 24,565 24,787 23,178 97,897 88,163 Fund management and administration 16,906 16,285 16,076 15,494 15,417 64,761 58,912 Marketing and advertising 4,240 3,145 3,894 4,023 4,565 15,302 14,090 Sales and business development 3,407 2,724 3,131 2,609 2,668 11,871 9,907 Contractual gold payments 4,107 4,105 4,446 4,450 4,262 17,108 17,096 Professional fees 2,666 2,367 4,308 4,459 2,099 13,800 7,616 Occupancy, communications and equipment 1,110 986 1,049 753 725 3,898 4,629 Depreciation and amortization 104 58 53 47 45 262 738 Third-party distribution fees 1,793 1,833 1,818 2,212 1,830 7,656 7,176 Other 2,427 2,324 2,109 1,845 1,823 8,705 6,933 Total operating expenses 61,591 57,541 61,449 60,679 56,612 241,260 215,260 Operating income 11,719 14,873 15,804 17,689 22,563 60,085 89,058 Other Income/(Expenses): Interest expense (3,736 ) (3,734 ) (3,733 ) (3,732 ) (3,740 ) (14,935 ) (12,332 ) (Loss)/gain on revaluation of deferred consideration—gold payments (35,423 ) 77,895 2,311 (17,018 ) (3,048 ) 27,765 2,018 Interest income 945 811 770 794 864 3,320 2,009 Impairments — — — — — — (16,156 ) Other losses, net (1,815 ) (5,289 ) (4,474 ) (24,707 ) (1,368 ) (36,285 ) (7,926 ) (Loss)/income before income taxes (28,310 ) 84,556 10,678 (26,974 ) 15,271 39,950 56,671 Income tax (benefit)/expense (21 ) 3,327 2,673 (16,713 ) 4,084 (10,734 ) 6,874 Net (loss)/income $ (28,289 ) $ 81,229 $ 8,005 $ (10,261 ) $ 11,187 $ 50,684 $ 49,797 (Loss)/earnings per share—basic $ (0.20 ) $ 0.50 (2) $ 0.05 (2) $ (0.08 )(2) $ 0.07 (2) $ 0.31 (2) $ 0.31 (2) (Loss)/earnings per share—diluted $ (0.20 ) $ 0.50 (2) $ 0.05 $ (0.08 )(2) $ 0.07 $ 0.31 (2) $ 0.31 Weighted average common shares—basic 143,126 143,120 143,046 142,782 142,070 143,020 143,847 Weighted average common shares—diluted 143,126 158,953 158,976 142,782 159,826 158,914 161,263 As Adjusted (Non-GAAP(1)) Total operating expenses $ 61,591 $ 57,541 $ 59,425 $ 58,244 $ 56,612 Operating income $ 11,719 $ 14,873 $ 17,828 $ 20,124 $ 22,563 Income before income taxes $ 8,615 $ 12,645 $ 14,498 $ 17,674 $ 19,968 Income tax expense $ 1,588 $ 3,323 $ 3,241 $ 3,611 $ 4,232 Net income $ 7,027 $ 9,322 $ 11,257 $ 14,063 $ 15,736 Earnings per share—diluted $ 0.04 $ 0.06 $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.10

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Operating Revenues

Operating revenues were essentially unchanged from the third quarter of 2022 and decreased 7.4% from the fourth quarter of 2021 as higher average AUM was offset by a decline in our average advisory fee.

Our average advisory fee was 0.36%, 0.38% and 0.40% during the fourth quarter of 2022, the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased 7.0% from the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to higher incentive compensation, marketing expenses, sales and business development expenses and fund management and administration costs.

Operating expenses increased 8.8% from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher incentive compensation and headcount, fund management and administration costs, sales and business development expenses, professional fees incurred in connection with our digital assets initiative and other expenses. These increases were partly offset by lower marketing expenses.

Other Income/(Expenses)

Interest expense was essentially unchanged from the third quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2021.

We recognized a non-cash loss on revaluation of deferred consideration of $35.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2022. The loss arose primarily from a decrease in the discount rate used to compute the present value of the annual payment obligations, as well as higher gold prices. The magnitude of any gain or loss recognized is highly correlated to changes in the discount rate and the magnitude of the change in the forward-looking price of gold.

Interest income was essentially unchanged from the third quarter of 2022 and fourth quarter of 2021.

Other net losses were $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and included losses on our financial instruments owned and investments of $1.5 million. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned from management fees paid by our physically-backed gold exchange-traded products (“ETPs”), foreign exchange fluctuations and other miscellaneous items.

Income Taxes

Our income tax provision for the fourth quarter of 2022 was a benefit of $0.02 million. The effective tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21% due to a non-deductible loss on revaluation of deferred consideration, partly offset by a reduction in the valuation allowance on foreign net operating losses.

Our adjusted effective income tax rate was 18.4%(1).

ANNUAL HIGHLIGHTS

Operating revenues were essentially unchanged from 2021.

Operating expenses increased 12.1% as compared to 2021 primarily due to higher incentive compensation and headcount, professional fees including $4.5 million incurred in response to an activist campaign and professional fees associated with our digital assets initiative, fund management and administration costs, sales and business development expenses, marketing expenses, third-party distribution fees and other expenses. These increases were partly offset by lower occupancy expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses.

Significant items reported in other income/(expense) in 2022 include: an increase in interest expense of 21.1% due to a higher level of debt outstanding; a non-cash gain on revaluation of deferred consideration of $27.8 million; an increase in interest income of 65.3% due to an increase in our financial instruments owned; a non-cash charge of $19.9 million upon the release of tax-related indemnification assets arising from a favorable resolution of certain tax audits as well as the expiration of the statute of limitations (an equal and offsetting benefit was recognized in income tax expense); and losses on our financial instruments owned and investments of $16.9 million. Gains and losses also generally arise from the sale of gold earned on management fees paid by our physically-backed gold ETPs, foreign exchange fluctuations and other miscellaneous items.

Our effective income tax rate for 2022 was negative 26.9%, resulting in an income tax benefit of $10.7 million. Our tax rate differs from the federal statutory rate of 21% primarily due to the reduction in unrecognized tax benefits associated with the release of the tax-related indemnification asset described above, a reduction in the valuation allowance on foreign net operating losses, a non-taxable gain on revaluation of deferred consideration and a lower tax rate on foreign earnings. These items were partly offset by an increase in the deferred tax asset valuation allowance on losses recognized on financial instruments owned.

CONFERENCE CALL DIAL-IN AND WEBCAST DETAILS

WisdomTree will discuss its results and operational highlights during a live webcast on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. ET

ABOUT WISDOMTREE

WisdomTree is a global financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. We empower investors to shape their future and support financial professionals to better serve their clients and grow their businesses. WisdomTree is leveraging the latest financial infrastructure to create products that provide access, transparency and an enhanced user experience. Building on our heritage of innovation, we are also developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as our blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime™.

WisdomTree currently has approximately $87.1 billion in assets under management globally.

For more information about WisdomTree and WisdomTree PrimeTM, visit: https://www.wisdomtree.com.

Please visit us on Twitter at @WisdomTreeNews.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

____________________ (1) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measurements.” (2) Earnings/(loss) per share (“EPS”) is calculated pursuant to the two-class method as it results in a lower EPS amount as compared to the treasury stock method.

WisdomTree, Inc. Key Operating Statistics (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 GLOBAL ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 70,878 $ 74,302 $ 79,407 $ 77,479 $ 72,783 Inflows/(outflows) 5,264 1,747 3,852 1,319 1,902 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 5,844 (5,171 ) (8,953 ) 609 2,809 Fund closures — — (4 ) — (15 ) End of period assets $ 81,986 $ 70,878 $ 74,302 $ 79,407 $ 77,479 Average assets during the period $ 77,654 $ 74,687 $ 77,744 $ 77,811 $ 75,990 Average advisory fee during the period 0.36 % 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.40 % 0.40 % Revenue days 92 92 91 90 92 Number of ETFs—end of the period 348 347 344 341 329 U.S. LISTED ETFs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 48,043 $ 47,255 $ 48,622 $ 48,210 $ 44,742 Inflows/(outflows) 4,232 3,812 4,278 2,250 1,865 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 3,700 (3,024 ) (5,645 ) (1,838 ) 1,618 Fund closures — — — — (15 ) End of period assets $ 55,975 $ 48,043 $ 47,255 $ 48,622 $ 48,210 Average assets during the period $ 53,659 $ 49,473 $ 48,275 $ 47,502 $ 46,942 Number of ETFs—end of the period 79 78 77 77 75 EUROPEAN LISTED ETPs ($ in millions) Beginning of period assets $ 22,835 $ 27,047 $ 30,785 $ 29,269 $ 28,041 Inflows/(outflows) 1,032 (2,065 ) (426 ) (931 ) 37 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 2,144 (2,147 ) (3,308 ) 2,447 1,191 Fund closures — — (4 ) — — End of period assets $ 26,011 $ 22,835 $ 27,047 $ 30,785 $ 29,269 Average assets during the period $ 23,995 $ 25,214 $ 29,469 $ 30,309 $ 29,048 Number of ETPs—end of the period 269 269 267 264 254 PRODUCT CATEGORIES ($ in millions) U.S. Equity Beginning of period assets $ 20,952 $ 21,058 $ 23,738 $ 23,860 $ 21,383 Inflows/(outflows) 1,022 1,239 306 779 783 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 2,140 (1,345 ) (2,986 ) (901 ) 1,694 End of period assets $ 24,114 $ 20,952 $ 21,058 $ 23,738 $ 23,860 Average assets during the period $ 23,496 $ 22,541 $ 22,368 $ 23,138 $ 22,962 Commodity & Currency Beginning of period assets $ 19,561 $ 23,624 $ 26,302 $ 24,598 $ 23,825 Inflows/(outflows) 796 (2,179 ) (475 ) (1,053 ) (251 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 1,731 (1,884 ) (2,203 ) 2,757 1,024 End of period assets $ 22,088 $ 19,561 $ 23,624 $ 26,302 $ 24,598 Average assets during the period $ 20,346 $ 21,628 $ 25,767 $ 25,889 $ 24,421 Fixed Income Beginning of period assets $ 11,695 $ 9,192 $ 5,418 $ 4,356 $ 3,530 Inflows/(outflows) 3,392 2,627 4,038 1,242 838 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 186 (124 ) (264 ) (180 ) (12 ) End of period assets $ 15,273 $ 11,695 $ 9,192 $ 5,418 $ 4,356 Average assets during the period $ 13,962 $ 10,077 $ 7,426 $ 4,691 $ 4,119

Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Sept. 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 International Developed Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 9,183 $ 9,968 $ 11,422 $ 11,894 $ 11,181 Inflows/(outflows) 40 (115 ) 79 97 440 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 972 (670 ) (1,533 ) (569 ) 273 End of period assets $ 10,195 $ 9,183 $ 9,968 $ 11,422 $ 11,894 Average assets during the period $ 10,000 $ 10,032 $ 10,695 $ 11,543 $ 11,524 Emerging Market Equity Beginning of period assets $ 7,495 $ 8,386 $ 9,991 $ 10,375 $ 10,666 (Outflows)/inflows (53 ) 114 (223 ) 189 (3 ) Market appreciation/(depreciation) 674 (1,005 ) (1,382 ) (573 ) (288 ) End of period assets $ 8,116 $ 7,495 $ 8,386 $ 9,991 $ 10,375 Average assets during the period $ 7,770 $ 8,329 $ 9,155 $ 10,116 $ 10,550 Leveraged & Inverse Beginning of period assets $ 1,523 $ 1,618 $ 1,856 $ 1,775 $ 1,663 Inflows/(outflows) 59 45 90 (2 ) 10 Market appreciation/(depreciation) 172 (140 ) (328 ) 83 102 End of period assets $ 1,754 $ 1,523 $ 1,618 $ 1,856 $ 1,775 Average assets during the period $ 1,623 $ 1,589 $ 1,765 $ 1,830 $ 1,761 Alternatives Beginning of period assets $ 306 $ 305 $ 293 $ 261 $ 222 Inflows/(outflows) 12 16 34 29 56 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (8 ) (15 ) (22 ) 3 (17 ) End of period assets $ 310 $ 306 $ 305 $ 293 $ 261 Average assets during the period $ 305 $ 313 $ 299 $ 275 $ 229 Cryptocurrency Beginning of period assets $ 163 $ 151 $ 383 $ 357 $ 295 (Outflows)/inflows (4 ) — 3 37 28 Market (depreciation)/appreciation (23 ) 12 (235 ) (11 ) 34 End of period assets $ 136 $ 163 $ 151 $ 383 $ 357 Average assets during the period $ 152 $ 178 $ 265 $ 324 $ 406 Closed ETPs Beginning of period assets $ — $ — $ 4 $ 3 $ 18 Inflows/(outflows) — — — 1 1 Market depreciation — — — — (1 ) Fund closures — — (4 ) — (15 ) End of period assets $ — $ — $ — $ 4 $ 3 Average assets during the period $ — $ — $ 4 $ 5 $ 18 Headcount 273 274 264 253 241 Note: Previously issued statistics may be restated due to fund closures and trade adjustments



Source: WisdomTree

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,101 $ 140,709 Financial instruments owned, at fair value 126,239 127,166 Accounts receivable 30,549 31,864 Prepaid expenses 4,684 3,952 Other current assets 390 276 Total current assets 293,963 303,967 Fixed assets, net 544 557 Indemnification receivable 1,353 21,925 Securities held-to-maturity 259 308 Deferred tax assets, net 10,536 8,881 Investments 35,721 14,238 Right of use assets—operating leases 1,449 520 Goodwill 85,856 85,856 Intangible assets, net 603,567 601,247 Other noncurrent assets 571 361 Total assets $ 1,033,819 $ 1,037,860 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Convertible notes—current $ 174,197 $ — Compensation and benefits payable 36,521 32,782 Fund management and administration payable 24,121 20,661 Deferred consideration—gold payments 16,796 16,739 Income taxes payable 1,599 3,979 Operating lease liabilities 1,125 209 Accounts payable and other liabilities 9,077 9,297 Total current liabilities 263,436 83,667 Convertible notes—long term 147,019 318,624 Deferred consideration—gold payments 183,494 211,323 Operating lease liabilities 339 328 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,351 21,925 Total liabilities 595,639 635,867 Preferred stock—Series A Non-Voting Convertible, par value $0.01; 14.750 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 132,569 132,569 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01; 400,000 shares authorized: Issued and outstanding: 146,517 and 145,107 at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,465 1,451 Additional paid-in capital 291,847 289,736 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income (1,420 ) 682 Retained earnings/(accumulated deficit) 13,719 (22,445 ) Total stockholders’ equity 305,611 269,424 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,033,819 $ 1,037,860

WISDOMTREE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (Unaudited) Years Ended Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 50,684 $ 49,797 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Advisory and license fees paid in gold, other precious metals and cryptocurrency (57,290 ) (74,970 ) Contractual gold payments 17,108 17,096 Losses on financial instruments owned, at fair value 16,516 3,715 Stock-based compensation 10,385 9,998 Gain on revaluation of deferred consideration—gold payments (27,765 ) (2,018 ) Amortization of issuance costs—convertible notes 2,592 2,187 Deferred income taxes (1,296 ) 316 Amortization of right of use asset 963 1,950 Depreciation and amortization 262 738 Impairments — 16,156 Gain on sale—Canadian ETF business, including remeasurement of contingent consideration — (787 ) Other 386 (272 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (720 ) (3,506 ) Prepaid expenses (808 ) (139 ) Gold and other precious metals 41,847 57,417 Other assets (309 ) (394 ) Intangibles—software development (2,370 ) — Fund management and administration payable 3,723 1,348 Compensation and benefits payable 4,485 10,242 Income taxes payable (2,308 ) 3,101 Operating lease liabilities (965 ) (15,560 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (33 ) (1,097 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 55,087 75,318 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of financial instruments owned, at fair value (67,734 ) (115,526 ) Purchase of investments (21,863 ) (5,750 ) Purchase of fixed assets (220 ) (293 ) Proceeds from the sale of financial instruments owned, at fair value 52,115 19,441 Proceeds from the sale—Canadian ETF business, net, including receipt of contingent consideration — 2,360 Proceeds from held-to-maturity securities maturing or called prior to maturity 45 136 Net cash used in investing activities (37,657 ) (99,632 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (19,362 ) (19,459 ) Shares repurchased (3,418 ) (34,506 ) Convertible notes issuance costs — (4,297 ) Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes — 150,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 815 Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (22,780 ) 92,553 Decrease in cash flow due to changes in foreign exchange rate (3,258 ) (955 ) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (8,608 ) 67,284 Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 140,709 73,425 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 132,101 $ 140,709 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 12,500 $ 8,456 Cash paid for interest $ 12,313 $ 9,898

