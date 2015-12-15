WNS-Vuram Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Intelligent Enterprise Automation in the US and UK by ISG

NEW YORK & MUMBAI, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$WNS #BPM–WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that WNS-Vuram has been recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Intelligent Automation Services and Solutions by ISG in their 2022 Provider Lens™ Quadrant Reports for both the US and the UK. ‘Leaders’ were identified as having a comprehensive product and service offering, strong market presence, established competitive position, and track record of innovation.

WNS-Vuram’s expertise and experience in handling Intelligent Automation (IA) projects at the enterprise level and management of IA Centers of Excellence (CoEs) were identified as key differentiators. In addition, WNS-Vuram’s industry-specific and domain-specific IA services and solutions backed by more than 4,800 experts in IA, cloud, analytics, and domain were highlighted as key strengths. WNS’ proprietary platforms for specific functions including contract management (TrustHall), automating Finance & Accounting functions (CFO TRAC), and end-to-end freight automation (Malkom) have been cited as unique digital solutions in the report.

According to ISG, WNS-Vuram’s wide array of industry-specific horizontal solutions alongside a strong portfolio of low-code solutions and IA platforms have contributed to creating holistic automation solutions for clients. ISG also notes that WNS-Vuram’s flexible commercial models that integrate effort-based pricing with transaction-based, outcome-based, gain-share, and fixed-price offerings have strengthened its position.

“Over the last two-and-a-half decades, WNS has focused on delivering domain-based digital offerings for clients which are customized to industry-specific challenges. The recent acquisition of Vuram strengthens our hyperautomation solutions, significantly enhancing our ability to design, build and integrate solutions leveraging Intelligent Automation for our clients. We are thrilled that ISG has recognized this capability and named WNS-Vuram as a leader in IA across both the UK and US markets,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“WNS-Vuram has a comprehensive set of intelligent automation offerings with mature document processing and analytics solutions covering various Industries for the US market,” said Ashwin Gaidhani, ISG Lead Analyst, Intelligent Automation – US.

“WNS-Vuram stands out for its wide array of industry and domain-specific intelligent automation solutions, deep expertise, and significant traction with UK enterprises,” said Mark Purdy, ISG Lead Analyst, Intelligent Automation- UK.

“It is a proud moment for all of us at WNS-Vuram to be recognized as a leader in IA by ISG. We continue to build custom digital solutions, powered by a world-class team of professionals who can provide the right consulting, implementation, and integration solutions for our clients’ hyperautomation journey,” said Venkatesh Ramarathinam, CEO, WNS-Vuram.

About WNS-Vuram

WNS-Vuram is a global hyperautomation services company specializing in low-code enterprise automation. Since its inception, the company has maintained 100% customer success and customer references. Powered by passionate people, WNS-Vuram is committed to driving digital transformation for organizations worldwide through an ‘Empathy-First Technology-Next’ approach. WNS-Vuram has received several prominent recognitions from Inc. 5000, HFS Research, ISG, Entrepreneur India, Fast Company, and Great Place to Work, among others.

WNS-Vuram’s hyperautomation stack – encompassing business process management, robotic process automation, intelligent document processing, and analytics – drives maximum value and high-impact transformation in enterprises.

For more information, visit https://www.vuram.com.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 400 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of December 31, 2022, WNS had 57,994 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram

