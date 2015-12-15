Wolfmate Announces Flexible Subscription Model Without Function Lockdown, Transforming the Fitness Industry

Montreal, Quebec–(Newsfile Corp. – February 18, 2023) – Wolfmate announces its flexible subscription model without function lockdown. Currently, if a customer is not subscribed, no functions will be locked. Customers will only lose access to the classes and program videos.

Wolfmate has recently launched a series of new services aimed at revolutionizing the fitness industry. Firstly, the Company has introduced four new pieces of smart fitness equipment that feature digital weight technology, providing users with a more accurate and efficient workout experience. Additionally, Wolfmate is now offering a more affordable option for fitness enthusiasts by allowing them to rent these smart fitness machines for less than the cost of traditional gym subscriptions.

In an effort to provide more flexible and accessible services, Wolfmate has also implemented a subscription model that does not restrict access to essential features even after cancelling a subscription. The subscription fee is also lower than its current competitors, making it a more cost-effective option for customers.

For those looking for more personalized and tailored guidance, Wolfmate’s online coaching service is available at one-third of the price of personal trainers at the gym. Overall, these new services from Wolfmate provide customers with a more affordable, flexible, and technologically advanced approach to fitness, making it easier for everyone to achieve their fitness goals.

Michael Xu, the president of Wolfmate, has stated that he believes subscription models should not limit access to essential functions. He argues that enabling these functions should come at no additional cost to the company, and that the sole purpose of such policies is to force customers into paying for a high-priced subscription every month, thereby increasing profits for the company. He believes exercise data may be considered the customer’s property. Xu advocates for the use of technology to benefit the customer, rather than control them.

Wolfmate’s smart fitness equipment has emerged as the industry benchmark. It facilitates to transform the home into a full-service gym. The company’s range of smart fitness equipment leverages revolutionary servo motor technology, offering the convenience in resistance, position, and speed control up to 300 lbs.

Wolfmate M2 Smart Fitness Station

With Wolfmate’s smart fitness equipment, users can adapt their workouts to unique training goals, giving them access to over 200+ workouts. Wolfmate provides users smart fitness equipment options at every price-point, ensuring anyone can own their own personal smart gym.





Wolfmate H1 Smart Fitness Trainer

Wolfmate H2 Smart Fitness Trainer

About the Company:

Wolfmate is a Montreal-based high tech fitness company, revolutionizing the home gym experience, providing affordable smart fitness equipment and online coaching at a fraction of the price of traditional gyms. Wolfmate leads the fitness industry, deploying the most advanced robot motor technology in all its smart fitness equipment, transforming the clients home into the gym.

