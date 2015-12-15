WonderFi Technologies Inc. Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 8, 2023) – WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (“WonderFi” or the “Company“) announces that John Rim, Chief Financial Officer of WonderFi, will be leaving the Company effective today to pursue other opportunities.

The Company has appointed Andeena Wen, current Vice President of Finance, to assume the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer.

The Company thanks Mr. Rim for his contributions during his tenure.

Additional Information

For additional information, please contact:

Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel

Adam Garetson

[email protected]

Media/Investor Relations

Binu Koshy, Communications Director

[email protected]

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better, unified access to digital assets through centralized and decentralized platforms. WonderFi’s executive team and Board of Directors have an established track record in finance and crypto. WonderFi’s core team of engineers and technologists believe that everyone should have equal access to finance and are aligned in the mission to empower people around the world to access finance in a simple, smart and secure way. For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

This news release constitutes “a designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated December 23, 2022 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 7, 2022.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/154188