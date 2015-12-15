WSFS Management to Hold Meetings with Investors at the 2023 KBW Winter Financial Services Conference

WILMINGTON, Del.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, will participate at the 2023 KBW Winter Financial Services Conference on February 16, 2023 in Boca Raton, Florida. Rodger Levenson, WSFS’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dominic C. Canuso, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Jennifer W. Davis, Lead Independent Director of WSFS Financial Corporation’s Board, will host discussions with investors.

Presentation Materials: WSFS will present its current Investor Presentation, which will be available on the Investor Relations section of WSFS’ website.

About WSFS Financial Corporation



WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-headquartered bank and trust company in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of December 31, 2022, WSFS Financial Corporation had $19.9 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $64.5 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 119 offices, 92 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (61), Delaware (39), New Jersey (17), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Capital Management, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, Powdermill® Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services®, WSFS Mortgage®, and WSFS Wealth® Investments. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Dominic C. Canuso



(302) 571-6833



[email protected]

Media: Rebecca Acevedo



(215) 253-5566



[email protected]