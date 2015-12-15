ZS to Acquire Intelligent Study Design Company Trials.ai

ZS | Trials.ai solution leverages AI, tech and deep expertise for smarter study design, optimized participant experience and faster time to market.

EVANSTON, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global management consulting and technology firm ZS announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Trials.ai, an intelligent study design company. The ZS | Trials.ai solution uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help clinical development teams design smarter studies, optimize the participant experience and deliver pharmaceutical therapies to market faster.

“Clinical studies too often struggle to find participants and encounter delays, but life sciences companies will now be able to use the ZS | Trials.ai solution to identify risks and opportunities, model operational trade-offs in real time and better see how study decisions will affect participants, sites and sponsors,” said Mike Martin, who leads ZS’s clinical development practice area.

ZS is focused on delivering end-to-end solutions that offer sponsors the tools and expertise they need to reimagine study design. ZS Chairman Jaideep Bajaj said that by acquiring Trials.ai, ZS can augment how it helps clients identify risks and reduce costs while accelerating clinical development timelines.

“We know our clients want to modernize study design, and I’m confident the ZS | Trials.ai solution, combined with ZS’s tools and decades of expertise, will help study sponsors deliver therapies to market faster,” Bajaj said.

Kim Walpole, the co-founder of Trials.ai, said she and fellow co-founder Tom Walpole started the company when they saw an opportunity to use an AI-powered, end-to-end solution anchored on optimization, digitization and connectivity to improve study design.

“I’m proud that Trials.ai is revolutionizing study design and adding real-time, data-driven intelligence in a way that empowers study teams to think critically about how to improve patient and site experiences while saving pharmaceutical companies time and money,” Kim Walpole said. “I’m confident joining forces with ZS will allow us to reach more study sponsors and ultimately play a role in delivering vital treatments to market faster, because patients don’t have time to wait.”

Learn more about how ZS helps sponsors bring new therapies to patients faster and maximizes R&D participation through data, technology and advanced analytics.

About ZS

ZS is a management consulting and technology firm focused on transforming global healthcare and beyond. We leverage our leading-edge analytics, plus the power of data, science and products to help our clients make more intelligent decisions, deliver innovative solutions and improve outcomes for all. Founded in 1983, ZS has more than 12,000 employees in 35 offices worldwide. To learn more, visit www.zs.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Courtland Long



[email protected]

646-585-9741