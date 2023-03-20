20-year Industry Veteran Sign Language Interactions is Now Launching Sorenson Interpreting

SALT LAKE CITY, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Sign Language Interactions (SLi) Limited, a Sorenson company in the United Kingdom, announced it is launching in England and Wales under Sorenson Interpreting, and later this year in Scotland and Northern Ireland, which will facilitate its mission to support human connections through in-person and video interpreting. The launch under the Sorenson brand marks two decades that SLi, SignVideo, and Sorenson have served the interpreting needs of Deaf and hearing people in the U.K. – with a combined 60 years of interpreting experience. In addition to service expansion, the company will continue to provide Video Relay Service (VRS) and community interpreting across the U.K.

“Our mission-driven values of accessibility, inclusion, and impact that the Sorenson brand represents inspire us to deliver crucial language services to all customers everywhere, including England and Wales,” said Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson, the leading provider of British Sign Language (BSL) services in the United Kingdom and the leading provider of language services for Deaf, hard-of-hearing, and diverse communities in the United States. “This commitment infuses the entire Sorenson organisation. We are thrilled to now offer our services in the U.K. under the Sorenson brand. Together, we will continue to remove language barriers.”

In November, SLi announced its transition to the Sorenson brand, which was refreshed last summer to reflect the global need for human connection and the network of inclusive communication services the company offers. SignVideo will now operate as SignVideo by Sorenson.

“Our brand refresh journey has been exciting, rigorous, and thorough. We have met with many teams, researched our customers and our products, and carved out the identity of our company,” said Sorenson CMO Camila Casale. “What we have created is a stunning visual brand that will take Sorenson to the next level. We are ready to promote our bold new brand in the U.K. and to the rest of the world as we Connect Beyond Words.”

Prior to the Sorenson rebrand and during the previous twenty years, SLi and SignVideo helped pioneer the development and delivery of instant British Sign Language (BSL) and Irish Sign Language (ISL) video interpreting across the U.K. and provided face-to-face interpreting in Scotland and Northern Ireland. Their combined advocacy advanced BSL/English interpreting and led to even greater standards of service delivery and access to communication between Deaf and hearing people. This same dedication remains intact now with the transition to the Sorenson name.

Sorenson Interpreting can be booked through the new Sorenson U.K. website with bookings beginning April 3, 2023, at www.sorenson.co.uk

Watch this announcement in BSL. View this announcement in ASL. Read this announcement in Spanish.

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world’s leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all: call captioning and video relay services, over-video and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the connections we support. Under Sorenson’s Impact and ESG Vision and Action Plan, we’re reviewing our carbon footprint, addressing accessibility and advancement barriers for Deaf employees, and implementing a supplier diversity program. Sorenson is a minority-owned company committed to expanding opportunities for underserved communities and championing a culture of belonging. For more information on how we advance human connection, visit http://www.sorenson.com or es.sorenson.com.

