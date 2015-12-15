A Little Thing Launches Malaysia’s First AI-Powered Gift Curating App

Penang, Malaysia–(Newsfile Corp. – March 9, 2023) – A Little Thing, a prominent gift company in Malaysia, has introduced the country’s inaugural gift curation technology, powered by artificial intelligence, to transform the gift-giving industry. The company’s goal is to assist individuals in creating enduring relationships by offering distinct, handcrafted presents through the application. By incorporating AI technology into the app, A Little Thing aims to provide users with a more personalized and exclusive gift-giving experience, revolutionizing the way people exchange gifts, according to Yeo Lee Ching, the founder and director of the company.

With the company’s new integration of automation and scheduling features, individuals can now set reminders and let the app handle the task, thereby saving time and avoiding missed opportunities to give gifts. Additionally, by scheduling and delivering thoughtful gifts to potential clients, influencers, and staff, users can create and maintain strong relationships with ease and gain a competitive edge in their respective fields.

The app’s exceptional feature is its ability to deliver not just one, but a set of four gifts, all of which are customized to the recipient’s interests and preferences. A survey conducted in Southeast Asia indicated that 54% of respondents consider receiving a present that is considerate and tailored to their liking to be significant. The A Little Thing team invested a significant amount of effort into achieving this feat, utilizing NLP to educate the system about each item, guaranteeing an adequate inventory and ideal box size, and matching the user’s budget while satisfying the recipient’s preferences.

While AI technology has its advantages, human touch remains essential in the gifting industry. Lee Ching, the founder and director of A Little Thing, emphasizes that the company’s gifting artists continue to ensure that each gift is delivered in the perfect condition. As a result, every gift is an opportunity to bring joy to people’s lives. Additionally, corporate clients can include their own branded merchandise in the gift boxes, and the company can even personalize the logo on the box for an extra personal touch.

Concerns about the accuracy of AI gift recommendations may arise among users. A Little Thing addresses this concern by pledging to provide a positive gifting experience for both users and recipients by offering to replace any gifts that do not meet the recipient’s expectations.

A Little Thing is dedicated to enhancing its app by incorporating new features and collaborating with more suppliers to increase its product offerings.

A Little Thing is a one-stop-shop for custom and personalized gift boxes in Malaysia. They also offer the country's first AI gifting curating technology, which eliminates the challenge of choosing the perfect gift.

