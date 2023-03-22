AbCheck Announces Successful Completion of Research and Development Under Grant to Develop a Novel Microfluidics Technology for Functional Antibody Discovery

PLZEN, Czech Republic, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AbCheck s.r.o., a technology company delivering disruptive antibody discovery and development solutions for challenging targets, announced today that it has successfully completed the technology development activities specified under the terms of its research grant entitled “Research and development of a unique biotechnology for the isolation of antibodies with a therapeutic effect”. Under the grant, awarded to AbCheck by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic in 2019, the Company has received a total of more than €1 million.

As of December 31, 2022, all work stipulated in the grant agreement had been completed. Importantly, AbCheck did not only meet all objectives of the original project plan, but successfully developed its novel microfluidics technology beyond the foreseen scope of the project. In addition to the planned screening assays for agonistic antibodies in rabbit models, a number of functional assays such as for internalization, cross-reactivity and antagonists were developed in not only rabbit, but also chicken and mouse models.

“We are grateful to the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic for having supported the development of this novel technology, which enables AbCheck to identify functional antibodies with unique features and properties much faster than legacy technologies such as phage or yeast display,” commented Dr. Volker Lang, Managing Director of AbCheck. “Our novel microfluidics technology has already been applied in multiple research projects identifying functional antibodies to various targets. We have presented data at a number of industry events and conferences, where it continues to raise high interest with potential partners, underscoring the clear differentiation of AbCheck within the highly competitive field of antibody discovery.”

AbCheck’s novel microfluidics technology has already been applied in commercial projects and additional partnerships are in preparation. The projects are designed to discover antibodies to very challenging targets, aiming to provide novel treatment options in disease areas with high medical need such as neurological disorders, inflammatory diseases and oncology.

About AbCheck

AbCheck discovers and optimizes human therapeutic antibodies with one of the industry’s most versatile technology platforms. Tailored to the specific needs of its customers and their desired Target Product Profiles, we design a personalized approach leveraging both cutting edge (e.g., microfluidics, rabbit mass humanization) and classical (e.g., phage/yeast display libraries) technologies to provide high quality leads. Flexibly adapting to our partners’ needs, we have proven our capabilities in multiple partnerships throughout the US and Europe. AbCheck is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affimed GmbH. For more information, please visit https://www.abcheckantibodies.com/.

