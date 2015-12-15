Abridge Announces Partnership In The University of Kansas Health System’s 140+ Locations, The First Major Rollout Of Generative AI In Healthcare

The AI-powered technology will save clinicians time by summarizing the provider-patient conversation and generating clinical documentation in real-time.





PITTSBURGH & KANSAS CITY, Kan.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Abridge, the leader in AI-powered medical documentation, announced a partnership with The University of Kansas Health System that will mark the most significant rollout to date of generative AI in healthcare. Abridge has already helped more than 2,000 clinicians with their enterprise solutions, and also served more than 200,000 patients with their consumer app. By delivering a solution that optimizes patient-provider communication, the new partnership has the potential to serve and support more than 1,500 practicing physicians across The University of Kansas Health System’s 140+ locations, as well as additional clinicians in a phased rollout.

Healthcare systems nationwide are under increased pressure from provider burnout, which the American Medical Association reports is at an all-time high of 63%. Much of this burnout is attributed to the time providers spend on documentation. At The University of Kansas Health System, providers spend 130 minutes per day outside of work hours. Adding to this administrative burden, according to a survey conducted by OnePoll, the majority of providers (70%) report fielding additional follow-up questions from patients to reiterate information previously shared during a visit.

Abridge’s breakthrough technology identifies over 90% of the key points from provider-patient conversations and generates summaries in the formats preferred by clinicians. Crucially, Abridge keeps the provider in the loop, enhancing their productivity, but never replacing their judgment. The core technology acts as an intelligent copilot, producing organized drafts and providing interactive tools to accelerate the editing process, ensuring that providers get off to a running start as soon as a visit concludes. The technology seamlessly integrates with healthcare software, including Epic, a widely adopted electronic health record system, to simplify and streamline documentation.

“With Abridge, we have found a powerful solution that addresses the biggest challenge facing our providers — excessive time spent on documentation including non-traditional hours,” said Dr. Gregory Ator, Chief Medical Information Officer and Head and Neck Surgeon at The University of Kansas Health System. “This cutting-edge technology will not only close the documentation cycle in real-time but also improve the overall quality and consistency of our clinical notes. Our partnership with Abridge represents a major step forward in reducing burnout, improving provider satisfaction, and ultimately enhancing the delivery of patient care.”

Abridge’s comprehensive solution addresses these pain points, starting with a draft generated within a minute of the conversation ending. Abridge’s AI-powered interactive editing tools then support the provider to expedite the remaining edits.

“Abridge is focused on putting the provider and patient at the center of all we do, reducing the burden of administrative tasks and helping clinicians focus on the patients in front of them,” said Dr. Shivdev Rao, co-founder and CEO of Abridge. “The University of Kansas Health System and Abridge share a commitment to a future where AI helps providers and their patients feel more connected to each other, without technology getting in the way of the visit.”

About Abridge



Abridge is a Pittsburgh-based health technology company founded in 2018 that leverages artificial intelligence to increase the speed and accuracy of medical notetaking. They have raised $27 million from noted investors like Union Square Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Wittington Ventures. Armed with a proprietary dataset derived from more than 1.5 million medical encounters, Abridge has already helped more than 2,000 clinicians with their enterprise solutions, and also served more than 200,000 patients with their consumer app. Visit http://www.abridge.com and @AbridgeHQ to get the latest information.

About The University of Kansas Health System



The University of Kansas Health System is part of the region’s premier academic health system, providing a full range of care. It includes The University of Kansas Physicians, the region’s largest multispecialty physician group. The health system is affiliated with the University of Kansas Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions and their leading-edge research projects. In the Kansas City metro area, the health system offers more than 140 hospital and clinic locations, including its first hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, a hospital at Indian Creek Campus in Overland Park hospitals in Olathe and Miami County, and two mental and behavioral health hospitals in the Kansas City area. The health system in Kansas City has received Magnet nursing designation four times in a row for the highest level of care and has ranked every year since 2007 on U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals lists. It provides the region’s most experienced, nationally verified burn center and Level I Trauma Center, as well as a leading transplant program in liver, pancreas, kidney, heart, and blood and marrow. The cancer program is part of The University of Kansas Cancer Center, one of 53 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers. In addition to Kansas City metro locations, the health system has locations in Great Bend, Topeka and elsewhere. It receives no state or local appropriations, instead relying on operating revenue, bonding authority, and philanthropy. For more information, visit KansasHealthSystem.com.

