Accelerating Web3 Adoption: Roland Berger and the Inacta Group Cooperate on Digital Assets and Web3 Venture Building for their Clients

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, Mar 3, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Inacta Group, a leading Swiss IT solution provider with a venture building arm focused on blockchain enabled business models, and Roland Berger, a global strategy consulting firm, have disclosed that they are working on joint Web3 projects and intend to closely cooperate on many more in the future. One of the projects is for the German utility giant E.On which was announced in December 2022, another is for a pharma- and consumer goods giant based in Switzerland.

Inacta is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, in the heart of Crypto Valley, and has delivered many Digital Assets and Web3 projects for clients like AXA, InCore Bank, Swiss Post, Raiffeisen Bank and Visa. Additionally, Inacta has been one of the initiators of the fastest growing blockchain ecosystem in the world, MENA focused Crypto Oasis.

Crypto Oasis has been the facilitator for this deal by connecting the stakeholders through their expert knowledge of the global Web3 network. “Many such deals, connecting global players, have been orchestrated by Crypto Oasis as we build on the strong infrastructure of the Middle East and the talent and capital migration into the region,” says Saqr Ereiqat, Co-Founder of Crypto Oasis.

Roland Berger has been at the forefront of advising blue-chip companies, investment funds and governments on Digital Assets, Web3 and Metaverse strategies and use cases.

“Inacta is a reputable company in the Web3 ecosystem. With this new partnership, we extend our offering further towards the implementation of Web3 ventures, while still maintaining the necessary objectivity to be protocol- and vendor agnostic, a key value for us when advising clients,” says Pierre Samaties, Partner and Global Head of Roland Berger’s Digital Asset, Web3 and Metaverse practice.

“Roland Berger is a thought leader among the top strategy consulting firms in the Digital Assets and Web3 space. With our strategic partnership, we can combine strong strategy consulting skills with Web3 implementation power for our clients. We leverage this experience out of Crypto Valley and the growth in Crypto Oasis to bring more Web3 and Digital Asset solutions into the corporate world. For us, it is not about trading of crypto currencies, it is about building infrastructure for Tokenisation, Provenance and Digital Identities in several areas,” says Ralf Glabischnig, Managing Partner and founder of Inacta.

ABOUT ROLAND BERGER

Roland Berger is the only management consultancy of European heritage with a strong international footprint. As an independent firm, solely owned by its Partners, Roland Berger operates 51 offices in all major markets. Their 3,000 employees offer a unique combination of an analytical approach and an empathic attitude. Driven by the values of entrepreneurship, excellence and empathy, Roland Berger is convinced that the world needs a new sustainable paradigm that takes the entire value cycle into account. Working in cross-competence teams across all relevant industries and business functions, Roland Berger provides the best expertise worldwide to meet the profound challenges of today and tomorrow.

ABOUT INACTA GROUP

Digital, decentralised, innovative – Inacta AG, founded in 2009 and based in Zug, is an independent Swiss IT company. More than 100 experienced digitalisation experts support organizations from the insurance, banking, real estate, and healthcare industries. Also part of the Inacta Group are several international ventures with offices in Switzerland and the UAE. Inacta supports established companies as well as start-ups with consulting, project management, and software development. As a leading technology provider for many years, Inacta uses state-of-the-art methods and leads numerous blockchain projects worldwide.

ABOUT CRYPTO OASIS

Crypto Oasis is a MENA focused Blockchain Ecosystem headquartered in Dubai, UAE. The core elements needed for its growth are Talent, Capital, and Infrastructure. The Ecosystems stakeholders include Investors & Collectors, Start-Ups & Projects, Corporates, Science & Research Institutions, Service Providers and Government Entities & Associations. Crypto Oasis’ vision is to be one of the leading Blockchain Ecosystems in the world. Today it is the fastest growing Blockchain Ecosystem in the world, with more than 1,650+ organisations identified in the UAE alone with more than 8,300+ individuals working in the space.

