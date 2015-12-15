Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces $3.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

SAN DIEGO, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including opioid overdose, allergy, respiratory and inflammatory disease, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a single, healthcare-focused institutional investor for the purchase and sale of 16,500,000 shares of its common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 7,500,000 shares of common stock, together with warrants to purchase up to 48,000,000 shares of common stock, at a combined purchase price of $0.125 per share (and $0.1249 per pre-funded warrant) and accompanying warrants, pursuant to a registered direct offering. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.138 per share, will be initially exercisable beginning six months following the date of issuance and will expire five years and six months from the date of issuance.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about March 16, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $3.0 million, before deducting fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general working capital purposes.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No 333-267365) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including opioid overdose, allergy, respiratory and inflammatory disease. Company products approved by the FDA include ZIMHI® (naloxone) Injection for the treatment of opioid overdose and SYMJEPI® (epinephrine) Injection for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. For additional information about Adamis Pharmaceuticals, please visit our website and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that express plans, anticipation, intent, contingencies, goals, targets or future development and/or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause Adamis’ actual results to be materially different from the results anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Adamis cannot assure you that the events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to: the satisfaction of closing conditions and the closing of the offering; our ability to raise capital; our cash flow, expenses, obligations and liabilities; the outcome of any litigation, regulatory proceedings, inquiries or investigations that we are or may become subject to; and other important factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). If we do not obtain required additional equity or debt funding, our cash resources will be depleted and we could be required to materially reduce or suspend operations, which would likely have a material adverse effect on our business, stock price and our relationships with third parties with whom we have business relationships, at least until additional funding is obtained. If we do not have sufficient funds to continue operations or satisfy out liabilities, we could be required to seek bankruptcy protection or other alternatives to attempt to resolve our obligations and liabilities that could result in our stockholders losing some or all of their investment in us. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and except as may be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. Certain of these risks and additional risks, uncertainties, and other factors are described in greater detail in Adamis’ filings from time to time with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent filings with the SEC, which Adamis strongly urges you to read and consider, all of which are available free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov.

