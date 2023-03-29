Adobe Unveils World’s First Content Supply Chain Solution To Fuel Experience-Led Growth

Connecting Adobe Experience Cloud with Adobe Creative Cloud, the end-to-end solution empowers brands to plan, produce, deliver and analyze more content in less time – driving efficiencies and major cost savings, while delivering experience success

New innovations simplify and accelerate content creation, optimize operations and bring deep intelligence to content and campaign performance

Adobe Sensei GenAI, Adobe’s new generative AI services, will be integrated as a co-pilot for marketers and creative professionals to enable rapid development of content variations and improve end-to-end marketing workflows

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, at Adobe Summit 2023 – the world’s largest Digital Experience Conference – Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced Adobe’s Content Supply Chain solution, the world’s most comprehensive offering, empowering brands to deliver personalized customer experiences at scale while driving experience-led growth.





For most organizations, the content supply chain – the process of producing and delivering the content that fuels effective customer experiences – is a web of disconnected workflows, teams and systems that often break down. At the same time, content demands are multiplying. In a recent Adobe study, 88% of marketing and CX leaders said content demand has at least doubled over the last two years, and nearly two-thirds expect demand to grow by five times over the next two years. As a result, many brands are paying spiraling costs, missing revenue opportunities and dealing with team burnout, while struggling to deliver engaging customer experiences that drive real business impact.

“Content is fueling the digital economy, and Adobe is the only company with the expertise and portfolio to optimize both content process and performance,” said Amit Ahuja, senior vice president, Adobe Experience Cloud platform and products at Adobe. “Our new Content Supply Chain solution will support brands in delivering powerful experiences that translate to business value – transforming how they compete for both customers and talent.”

The world’s largest brands trust Adobe to help them create and deliver engaging content and experiences to their customers. Only Adobe provides the full range of industry-leading creative and experience applications, integrations and services necessary to support every step of the content process – from planning and production to delivery and analysis. Adobe’s new solution equips brands to build high-functioning content supply chains that deliver the growing quantity and variety of effective, personalized content customers now expect, while providing experience leaders with unparalleled visibility and control across operations and costs.

Adobe’s comprehensive Content Supply Chain solution drives measurable business outcomes by connecting people, processes and technology to deliver customer experience success at scale:

Generative AI acceleration: Looking ahead, Adobe’s solution will further accelerate content creation by deeply integrating Adobe Sensei GenAI, Adobe’s new generative AI services, into creative and marketing workflows. By enabling customers to rapidly generate new variations of images, marketing copy and layouts, creative and marketing teams will be able to test and deliver more campaign content across more channels. Images and text effects generated with Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s new family of creative generative AI models, will be designed to be safe for commercial use.

Looking ahead, Adobe’s solution will further accelerate content creation by deeply integrating Adobe Sensei GenAI, Adobe’s new generative AI services, into creative and marketing workflows. By enabling customers to rapidly generate new variations of images, marketing copy and layouts, creative and marketing teams will be able to test and deliver more campaign content across more channels. Images and text effects generated with Adobe Firefly, Adobe’s new family of creative generative AI models, will be designed to be safe for commercial use. The power of Adobe: Adobe’s Content Supply Chain solution brings together Adobe Creative Cloud for Enterprise, Adobe Workfront, Adobe Experience Manager (Sites, Assets and segmentation and content profile services from Adobe Experience Platform), Adobe Express for Enterprise and Frame.io – as well as an array of integrations and services.

Adobe’s Content Supply Chain solution brings together Adobe Creative Cloud for Enterprise, Adobe Workfront, Adobe Experience Manager (Sites, Assets and segmentation and content profile services from Adobe Experience Platform), Adobe Express for Enterprise and Frame.io – as well as an array of integrations and services. New innovations: New Adobe Experience Manager features simplified content development, bringing authoring capabilities into commonly used tools so anyone is empowered to become an experience creator. Additionally, AI-powered insights tell brands why each audience segment responds to specific content and experiences. The newly announced Adobe Express for Enterprise integrates with Adobe Experience Manager to make creativity accessible, allowing anyone within an organization to easily create, share and review on-brand content – relieving pressure on design teams. New Workfront capabilities visualize campaign plans with a marketing calendar, drive efficiencies in budget management, automate content variations and analyze how content is contributing to marketing goals to enable optimization.

Customer Momentum

“One of the biggest benefits of working with Adobe has always been the way apps and platforms work together”, said Todd Shimizu, vice president, Global Digital Marketing and Media at Cisco. “It was always imperative to me that we aim for a true transformation – that means people, process, and technology. There was never any question about what comprehensive content supply chain solution we were going to use. We wanted to be best-in-class and that meant working with Adobe.”

“Adobe’s content supply chain solution helps everyone involved in creating and activating content stay connected and work faster,” said Ephraim Gerard Cruz, director of Operations and Software Initiatives Lead at Xfinity Creative. “Creatives can stay focused on creating, and our executive leadership has the real-time visibility and strategic insights they need to make quick decisions around everything from cutting costs to more effectively meeting customers’ needs.”

In addition to working directly with customers to help them build and optimize their content supply chains, Adobe is also partnering with top global consulting firms and media agencies to provide best practices and solutions, transforming their clients’ businesses – as well as their own.

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2023 Adobe. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Public relations contact

Bassil Elkadi



Adobe



[email protected]

Kevin Fu



Adobe



[email protected]