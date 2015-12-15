AFFLINK Strengthens Membership With Addition of IPS Packaging & Automation

Partnership Reinforces Company’s Focus on Being the “Home for the Independent™”

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#afflink–AFFLINK, a global leader in supply chain management and home for the independent distributor, has added IPS Packaging & Automation (IPS) as its newest Member.

IPS is a family-owned and operated business supplying customers with comprehensive packaging solutions. It is now recognized as a nationwide leader in packaging products, equipment, and service.

“We are excited to be joining AFFLINK,” says Derrick Murdock, Chief Executive Officer of the Fountain Inn, South Carolina company. “AFFLINK invests in ways to help its Members compete and win in an ever-changing marketplace. We’re eager to take advantage of all that’s available to the independent distributors who are part of the AFFLINK family.”

Adding IPS strengthens AFFLINK’s growing footprint in the industrial packaging arena. Today AFFLINK boasts the most extensive collection of independents focused on that channel.

“The Packaging Members we have in our group are truly best-in-class,” says Michael Wilson, Sr. Vice President of Business Development with AFFLINK. “IPS is certainly a powerful player in that market, but more than that, they are a quality business run by quality people. Adding them strengthens our position as the ‘home’ for any independent who wants to stay that way.”

As part of its 2023 strategy, AFFLINK will invest more than $1.5 million in additional sales resources to identify independent distributors across all channels focused on growing revenue and looking for differentiation in the marketplace.

About AFFLINK

Connecting more than 250 manufacturers of Industrial Packaging, Facility Maintenance, Food Service, Safety, and Office Supply solutions with nearly 600 independent distributors, AFFLINK (www.afflink.com) is just as its name suggests – that critical link offering clients innovative products, market expertise, and improved profitability, all of which is fueled by our leading-edge information technology.

About IPS

Founded in 1976, IPS Packaging & Automation is a veteran family-owned and operated business that specializes in supplying companies with comprehensive packaging solutions. With over 45 years of experience in the industry, we are a nationwide leader in packaging products, automation, equipment, and service. Our mission is to be a trusted partner for industrial packaging supplies, automation, and service, as well as to provide innovative solutions and customized programs to exceed the needs of our customers.

Contacts

