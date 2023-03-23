Allen Pierce Equity Partners Announce Sustainable Finance Working Group

Tianjin, China–(Newsfile Corp. – March 23, 2023) – As a further demonstration of the Company’s commitment to deploy their expertise and standing in the capital markets to help address issues that impact society, Allen Pierce Equity Partners is proud to announce the establishment of a Sustainable Finance Working Group.

“Creating impact within our company, community, and the world by shaping an environmentally sustainable future for all our tomorrows has long been a central element of our company’s culture, and the formation of this working group will help sharpen our focus,” said Barbara Schmidt, Chief Sustainability Officer.

“Allen Pierce Equity Partners already offers ESG Portfolio Management as one of our services. The new working group will only add to our commitment to empowering clients to invest in a way that supports making the world a better place while also protecting their long-term financial health.”

“Across our business, we see ever-increasing opportunities to deliver leading sustainability and impact investing expertise to clients across an expanding range of growth themes. As the next step in that effort, we are pleased to announce the formation of our Sustainable Finance Working Group. This group will serve our clients better, drive innovation and capture emerging opportunities as sustainable growth becomes increasingly front of mind for investors, organizations, and businesses worldwide,” wrote Ms. Schmidt.

Ms. Schmidt, a dedicated sustainable investing proponent, will lead the group, supported by key members of the Allen Pierce team, including Daniel Friedman, Chief Financial Officer, Chris Nichols, Chief Technology Officer, and Chief Executive Officer, John Allen.

Ms. Schmidt added that the firm would develop specific, measurable goals and objectives for their work in this area in the weeks ahead and looks forward to the Allen Pierce team’s collective input and contributions as they advance this strategic concern.

