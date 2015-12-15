Alvey Chain Introduces World’s First Next-Generation Virtual Reality Multiverse Exchange

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – March 7, 2023) – Alvey Chain, a decentralized Layer 2 Blockchain built on Ethereum Chain, also a leading provider of blockchain technology solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its next-generation Virtual Reality Multiverse Exchange. The new platform offers a secure, reliable, and scalable solution for users. People can trade, open as many as 50 charts, use various indicators, and manage wallets all while having an immersive experience.

The Alvey Chain platform is built on a highly scalable architecture that can handle thousands of transactions per second, making it ideal for businesses of all sizes. The platform features a powerful consensus mechanism that ensures the integrity and security of transactions, as well as advanced smart contract functionality that enables businesses to automate complex processes and potentially reduce costs.

Virtual Reality Exchange

“We are thrilled to introduce our next-generation Virtual Reality Multiverse Exchange to the market,” said Naur, core member of Alvey Chain. “We believe that this technology has the potential to revolutionize the way businesses operate, and our platform offers a secure and scalable solution that can help users and businesses of all sizes harness this transformative technology.”

In addition to its powerful platform, Alvey Chain offers a range of consulting and implementation services to help businesses integrate blockchain technology into the company’s operations. The company’s team of experts has extensive experience working with businesses across a variety of industries, and can provide customized solutions to meet the unique needs of each client.

“We understand that implementing blockchain technology can be a complex process, which is why we offer a range of consulting and implementation services to help businesses navigate the process,” said Naur. “Our team of experts can provide guidance on everything from platform selection to smart contract development, ensuring that our clients get the most out of their blockchain investments.”

Alvey Chain’s new platform is available now, and the company is currently accepting inquiries from businesses interested in learning more about its blockchain solutions.

About Alvey Chain:

Alvey Chain has a metaverse called ‘Elve’s Forest.’ The Elves Forest is an immersive Metaverse experience with a massive magical environment to get lost in and with many great castles to explore. Alvey Chain is also releasing products on a weekly basis. The company has already released a DEX, where people can trade projects built on the Alvey chain and have launched an entertaining new game called “Alvey Casino” in collaboration with partners from Contract Checker.

