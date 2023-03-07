AM Best Issues Correction to Issue Credit Rating on Senior Unsecured Notes of Liberty Mutual Group Inc.

OLDWICK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#insurance—AM Best has issued a correction to the previously published Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “bbb” (Good) to the EUR 500 million 4.625% senior unsecured notes, due 2030. These notes were incorrectly listed as issued out of Liberty Mutual Finance Europe Designated Activity Company on the AM Best website. The website has been corrected to reflect the notes as issued out of Liberty Mutual Group Inc. (Boston, MA). The headline of the previous press release, “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Liberty Mutual Finance Europe Designated Activity Company’s New Senior Unsecured Notes,” dated March 7, 2023, has been corrected to, “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Liberty Mutual Group Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes.” It also appeared on unaffiliated services such as Bloomberg.

