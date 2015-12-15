Ambient.ai Launches AI-Powered Forensics to Enable Fast, Fully Integrated Security Investigations

New capabilities and intuitive search across the customers’ entire network enable near real-time investigations

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ambient.ai , the company transforming physical security with computer vision intelligence, today launched its AI-Powered Forensics solution to power near real-time incident investigations. New entity and event-based search capabilities allow teams to search by objects, complex behaviors, and non-biometric person identifiers such as shirt color – reducing investigation times by over 90%.

Today, security investigations take hours or even days and require operators to review individual camera streams with limited search options (typically just motion or basic person and object search), log into numerous applications, and wait for time-consuming video processing. Ambient’s AI-Powered Forensics is fully integrated with the camera system enabling near-instant search across camera networks after an incident has occurred – eliminating prolonged wait times and processing so security investigations are reduced significantly to mere minutes, rather than hours or days.

Entity Search builds on Ambient.ai’s first-of-a-kind event-based search and filtering capabilities, leveraging non-biometric identifiers for objects and people to pinpoint key footage along with complex event signatures (i.e., a person in a black shirt removing a package). Additionally, Conjunction Search opens up new possibilities for search parameters by allowing users to filter footage by two or more events, entities, or attributes.

“AI-Powered Forensics is a step forward in how we approach physical security. By enhancing search capabilities and enabling near real-time incident investigations, security teams can now streamline post-incident workflows and resolve incidents faster than ever,” said Shikhar Shrestha, co-founder and CEO of Ambient.ai. “With the ability to access their entire global network streams almost immediately, enterprises can more quickly conduct investigations and meet regulatory requirements.”

One-click sharing and archiving capabilities allow for the immediate delivery of footage across teams to support expedited internal and external investigations, build detailed reports on incident timelines and response, and ensure compliance with security protocols. Streamlined investigations will allow security teams to analyze footage to identify the incidence rate of specific threats, understand the efficacy of security measures, and take measures to address vulnerabilities.

The new AI-Powered Forensics leverages the Ambient.ai Context Graph™, which uses computer vision intelligence to identify entities, objects, and their interactions across surveillance feeds and PACS alarms. The extensible graph powers the Ambient.ai Platform’s suite of signals intelligence, threat detection, and response capabilities. To continuously strengthen performance, Ambient.ai regularly adds new event and entity recognition signatures while utilizing human-in-the-loop feedback for training and accuracy.

“Previously, it took us days to complete video surveillance investigations. With Ambient.ai, investigation times are now reduced to under an hour,” said Ted Ritchie, Director of Technical Operations at NorCal Cannabis. “We’re in a highly controlled and regulated industry, so at any moment, we may need to access specific footage. Ambient.ai makes it incredibly easy to search, find, and share needed clips to meet our security and regulatory requirements.”

Ambient’s AI-Powered Forensics capabilities have been piloted in high security areas including world-leading museums and Fortune 500 companies. Today, innovative organizations, including Adobe, Impossible Foods, and VMware, rely on Ambient.ai to deliver better physical security outcomes. For more information on Ambient’s AI-Powered Forensics solution and how it can improve your physical security workflows, visit Ambient.ai or schedule a demo with our team.

About Ambient.ai

Ambient.ai is a computer vision intelligence company transforming enterprise security operations to prevent security incidents before they happen. The Ambient.ai platform applies AI and computer vision intelligence to existing sensor and camera infrastructure to deliver continuous physical security monitoring and automate the immediate dispatch of human resources. Ambient.ai is the first platform that goes beyond basic motion detection and image recognition to achieve near-human perception with automated situational context. To learn more about Ambient.ai and computer vision intelligence, visit our website .