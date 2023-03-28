Amfeltec’s 2U Eight-module Squid PCIe Gen 4 M.2 Carrier Board Now Available

STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, March 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amfeltec Corporation announced today that its new 2U PCIe Gen 4 Carrier Board for up to eight (8) M.2 PCIe SSD modules is in full production. This is the latest addition to Amfeltec’s Squid Carrier Board™ family.

New carrier board is in the form of a two-slot-wide, half-height and half-length board. It consists of the main board and a daughter board with four M.2 (M-key) circuits for SSD modules located on each board (total capacity of eight (8) SSD modules). The M.2 circuits are located on both sides of the main board and daughter board (two circuits on the top (component) side and two on the bottom (soldering) side); and can accommodate any M.2 SSD with x4 PCI Express Gen 4 interface. (US Pat. 9,996,494; US Pat. 10,664,431)

“Today, computers and M.2 SSD modules that support PCIe Gen 4 interface are becoming more and more popular. To turn a host into a high-performance system, it typically requires a (PCIe Gen 4) carrier board to combine multiple M.2 SSD modules in a RAID,” says Michael Feldman, President and CTO at Amfeltec Corp. “Our new carrier board is the first on the market to support up to eight (8) SSD modules in 2U form factor. Always keeping our product line uniquely suited to the latest customer needs & trends, this is our second carrier board to support a PCIe Gen 4 interface, and it is a significant addition to the Amfeltec Squid Carrier Board™ family.”

All Squid carrier boards can operate on any motherboard and do not rely on PCIe bifurcation.

The upstream connection (from carrier board to motherboard) is done via exchangeable male x16 PCIe Gen 4 adapters (x8 version optional). This allows the carrier board to be inserted into different sizes of PCIe connectors without encountering well-known limitations.

The board also has real-time performance and temperature monitoring capability.

Squid PCI Express SSD Carrier Board Family includes the following:

– SKU-086-31 – 1U PCIe Gen 3 Carrier Board for one (1) M.2 SSD module. – SKU-086-32 – 2U PCIe Gen 3 Carrier Board for two (2) M.2 SSD modules. – SKU-086-32e – 2U PCIe Gen 3 Carrier Board for two (2) M.2 or NGSFF(NF1) SSD modules. – SKU-086-34 – 2U PCIe Gen 3 Carrier Board for four (4) M.2 SSD modules. – SKU-086-36 – PCIe Gen 3 Carrier Board for six (6) M.2 or NGSFF (NF1) SSD modules. – SKU-086-44 – 2U PCIe Gen 4 Carrier Board for four (4) M.2 SSD modules. – SKU-086-48 – 2U PCIe Gen 4 Carrier Board for eight (8) M.2 SSD modules.

For additional information, please visit the product page:

https://www.amfeltec.com/pci-express-gen-4-carrier-board-for-eight-8-m-2-pcie-ssd-modules/

About Amfeltec Corporation:

Amfeltec is a Canadian electronics engineering company, incorporated since 2005. It is a leading provider of complex and innovative solutions for the world’s diverse electronics markets. All Amfeltec products are designed and manufactured in Canada, and most are covered by one or more United States patents. Notable Amfeltec product families include Squid Carrier Board(TM), Piranha USB Telecom Adapter(TM), Arowana PCIe SSD Board(TM), and AngelShark Carrier Board(TM).