An Exhibit of Energy Glass Solar(TM) Showcasing the Electric Producing Architectural Glass for Buildings and Greenhouses Opening in The Month of April

Scottsdale, Arizona–(Newsfile Corp. – March 8, 2023) – Saxon Capital Group, Inc (OTC Pink: SCGX) announces the opening of their Energy Glass Solar exhibit in the month of April. The exhibit will feature its fully operational solar greenhouse and equipment powered by passive electricity produced by sunlight. The exhibit will also showcase full sized windows incorporating Energy Glass Solar Architectural Glass. The electricity generated from the windows will demonstrate power for charging batteries, operation of equipment, and metering. The display will be open to contractors, builders, architects, and home builders. www.EnergyGlassSolar.com.

ENERGY GLASS SOLAR: EnergyGlass™ is a patented, Optically Clear Vertical Building Photovoltaic Window System that produces continuous electricity from Sunlight, Diffused, Ambient Light and Ground Reflectance and has 100% field of vision. The entire surface of the windows is clear – No grids, dots or lines! This proprietary Inorganic Nano Technology and Solar Collector does not degrade from IR like typical solar cells do. DC electricity produced from EnergyGlass™ can be inverted and returned to the grid, charge batteries, be wired direct to DC electronics, and offers a value-added solution for power independence from the main electrical grid! EnergyGlass™ uses inorganic nano particles that are co-infused in a polycarbonate interlayer, which is then laminated between two lites of 1/4″ inch glass. The nano particles redirect components of the light spectrum to the edge of the glass while letting most of the spectrum through. The light that reaches the edge of the glass is collected and sent to our patented edge frame collectors. Because our edge collectors are at the edge of our glass and actually fit inside of the photovoltaic curtain wall framing system, they are protected and do not suffer degradation from IR as typical solar cell installations do.

Various statements in this release, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, may be considered “forward-looking statements” that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects or transactions. Forward-looking statements may also include projections and estimates concerning our future operating results and financial condition. When we use the words “will,” “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “anticipate,” “could,” “estimate,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” or their negatives, or other similar expressions, the statements which include those words are usually forward-looking statements. When we describe strategy that involves risks or uncertainties, we are making forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release; we disclaim any obligation to update these statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control.

FOR ENERGY GLASS SOLAR INFORMATION CONTACT:

EMAIL: [email protected]

VISIT: www.EnergyGlassSolar.com

