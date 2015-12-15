Analog Devices Accelerates Sustainability with Intelligent Solutions at embedded world 2023

WILMINGTON, Mass. & NUREMBERG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Visit Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) at embedded world 2023 (Nuremberg/Germany, Hall 4A, Booth 360) from March 14-16 to see how our technology is enabling more intelligent systems in Industrial Automation, Intelligent Buildings, Automotive, Sustainable Energy, and Digital Healthcare applications.





Critical applications such as more sustainable industrial automation, smarter mobility, cleaner energy grid, and life-saving healthcare systems increasingly require more advanced, intelligent technology solutions. Addressing this challenge is putting even greater demands on system architects, product managers, and R&D owners, who need hardware, software, and tools that make it easier to get to market quickly.

Demonstrations focused on energy efficiency and edge intelligence in industrial and building automation include:

Industrial Connectivity – From Factory Floor to Process Edge – See how ADI is enabling the connected factory and capturing Intelligent Edge insights by combining long reach 10BASE-T1L Ethernet and Single-pair Power over Ethernet (SPoE) power solutions supporting multiple power classes.

– See how ADI is enabling the connected factory and capturing Intelligent Edge insights by combining long reach 10BASE-T1L Ethernet and Single-pair Power over Ethernet (SPoE) power solutions supporting multiple power classes. Accurate Mobile Object Dimensioning using Time of Flight Technology – Apply advanced, high-resolution 3D imaging to critical logistics applications by precisely assessing the size of boxes—a capability necessary to better automate the transportation of large objects with varying dimensions.

– Apply advanced, high-resolution 3D imaging to critical logistics applications by precisely assessing the size of boxes—a capability necessary to better automate the transportation of large objects with varying dimensions. Trinamic® Motion Control and Precision Current Sensing – Using precision current sensing and control, this demonstration features an inverted pendulum application to showcase high-speed, high-performance motion control, featuring Trinamic technology. ADI’s TMC4671 servo controller and AD8410A current sense amplifier together achieve better performance and efficiency in manufacturing processes.

Automotive and sustainable energy demonstrations include:

Power Quality Monitoring Solutions – The demonstration utilizes the ADE9430, a high-performance power quality monitoring IC, to determine the amount of harmonics fed to the grid by inverter-based resources, including solar Photovoltaics, Energy Storage Solutions (ESS), and bidirectional EV chargers. By monitoring the disturbances on the grid, the solution allows better diagnostics on optimizing distributed energy resources that can be added to achieve a more reliable clean energy grid.

– The demonstration utilizes the ADE9430, a high-performance power quality monitoring IC, to determine the amount of harmonics fed to the grid by inverter-based resources, including solar Photovoltaics, Energy Storage Solutions (ESS), and bidirectional EV chargers. By monitoring the disturbances on the grid, the solution allows better diagnostics on optimizing distributed energy resources that can be added to achieve a more reliable clean energy grid. High Resolution GMSLTM Surround View Solution – The demo shows a surround view implementation using Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL) to transport and synchronize error-free video from high-resolution cameras to a processor. ADI-powered breakthroughs in GMSL technology enable vehicle manufacturers to deploy Level 3+ autonomous driving.

Presentations by ADI experts in the technical conferences:

embedded world Conference:

March 15, 2023, from 1:45 – 2:15 p.m.: “Coffee Leaf Health Diagnosis on Ultra-low-power CNN Accelerator” will be presented by Nathaniel Alteza, Machine Learning Engineer at ADI

March 15, 2023, from 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.: “Industrial Machine Downtime Prevention Method Through Wireless Condition-Based Monitoring System” will be presented by Mark Ochoco, Systems Integration Engineer at ADI

electronic displays Conference:

March 15, 2023, from 4:30 – 4:50 p.m.: “ASIL B LED Driver and TFT Bias Power Solutions for Tell-Tale Indicators on Local Dimming LCD Display” will be presented by Max Huang, Staff Engineer at ADI

Visit ADI’s embedded world 2023 website for more information on conference presentations and demo details.

