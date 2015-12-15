Applied UV to Host Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Conference Call on April 3, 2023

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a global leading provider of patented, scientifically proven surface and air disinfection technologies encompassing fixed, mobile, and HVAC, with best-in-class LED lighting products and premium hotel furnishings, announced that the Company will be hosting an investor conference call and live webcast on Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:00 am ET to review its financial results. Fourth quarter and year end 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Friday, March 31, 2023 and will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://irdirect.net/AUVI.

Conference Call/Webcast Information

Applied UV’s management team will host an investor conference call and live webcast on April 3, 2023, at 9:00 am ET. Investors can access the live webcast via a link on Applied UV’s web site or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2626/47804. For those planning to participate on the call, please dial +1-888-506-0062 (for domestic calls), or +1-973-528-0011 (for international calls), passcode 115108. A replay of the conference call will be available online on the Applied UV web site, and a dial-in replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-877-481-4010 (for domestic calls) or +1-919-882-2331 (for international calls), replay passcode 47804.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. (“AUVI”) provides proprietary surface and air disinfection technology focused on Improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), specialty LED lighting and luxury mirrors and commercial furnishings all of which serves clients globally in both the commercial and retail segments.

Our products address the needs in the healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, cannabis, education, winery vertical markets. The Company has established strategic manufacturing partnerships and alliances including Canon, Acuity, Johnson Controls, Siemens, Grainger, and a global network of 64 dealers and distributors in 52 countries, offering a complete suite of products through its two wholly owned subsidiaries – SteriLumen, Inc. (“SteriLumen”) and Munn Works, LLC (“Munn Works”). SteriLumen owns brands and markets a portfolio of clinically proven products utilizing advanced UVC Carbon, Broad Spectrum UVC LED’s, Photo-catalytic oxidation (PCO) pathogen elimination technology, branded Airocide ®, Scientific Air™, Airoclean™ 420, Lumicide™, PUROHealth, PURONet, and LED Supply Company. Sterilumen’s proprietary platform suite of patented, surface and air technologies offers, the most complete pathogen disinfection platform including mobile, fixed and HVAC systems and software solutions interconnecting its entire portfolio suite into the IoT allowing customers to implement, manage and monitor IAQ measures recommended by the EPA across any enterprise. Sterilumen’s Lumicide™ platform applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections (“HAI’s) in several patented designs for infection control in healthcare. LED Supply Company, a full-service, wholesale distributor of LED lighting and controls throughout North America.

MunnWorks manufactures and sells custom luxury and backlit mirrors, and conference room & living spaces furnishings.

Our global list of Fortune 100 end users including Kaiser Permanente, NY Health+Hospitals, MERCY Healthcare, Baptist Health South Florida, New York City Transit, Samsung, JB Hunt, Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park, JetBlue Park, France’s Palace of Versailles, Whole Foods, Del Monte Foods, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Marriott, Hilton, Four Seasons and Hyatt, and more. For information on Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit https://www.applieduvinc.com

