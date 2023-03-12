Asia Allied Infrastructure Concludes HK$1.1 Billion 3-Year Term Loan Agreement

HONG KONG, Mar 14, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (“Asia Allied Infrastructure”, “AAI”, or “the Group”) (stock code: 00711) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a HK$1.1 billion term loan agreement with 6 banks. Part of the loan will be used to refinance the loan portfolio of the Group, while the rest will be used to support future operations and development. This facility will enhance the Group’s financial flexibility and financing capability, as well as fully reflect the Group’s future business development strength and potential.

The 3-year facility carrying an interest rate of HIBOR+1.65% was arranged by The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Bank of Shanghai (Hong Kong) Limited, China Construction Bank (Asia) Corporation Limited, CMB Wing Lung Bank Limited, Chong Hing Bank Limited and The Bank of East Asia, Limited.

Mr. Dominic Pang, Chairman of Asia Allied Infrastructure, said, “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the banks for their continual trust and support to AAI, it means a lot to us. The new loan facility shows the banking community’s confidence in the Group’s strong fundamentals and development strategies. Riding on AAI’s long-established strong business foundation, industry experience and healthy financial position, we will continue to capture market opportunities and do our best to enhance shareholders’ value and return.”

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (stock code: 00711.HK)

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (“Asia Allied Infrastructure”) is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code 00711. The Group operates businesses such as construction engineering and management, property development and assets leasing, security and facility management, tunnel management, non-franchised bus services, as well as medical technology and healthcare. Its subsidiary “Chun Wo” is a renowned construction contractor and property developer in Hong Kong. Chun Wo’s solid construction experience and professional capabilities have enabled the Group to seize suitable development opportunities, allowing the Group to enhance its overall profitability and investment value.

